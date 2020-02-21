Rangers Village ribbon-cutting held in Surprise 

SURPRISE, Ariz.---The Texas Rangers and the City of Surprise participated on Friday morning in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rangers Village, the organization’s new player development housing and meeting facility adjacent to the team’s complex. Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Rangers Co-Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis, Rangers Chief

SURPRISE, Ariz.---The Texas Rangers and the City of Surprise participated on Friday morning in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rangers Village, the organization’s new player development housing and meeting facility adjacent to the team’s complex.

Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Rangers Co-Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis, Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman, City of Surprise Mayor Skip Hall, Texas Rangers Director of Minor League Operations Paul Kruger, and Texas Rangers Coordinator, Arizona Operations Stosh Hoover.

Rangers Village, which opened on January 6, 2020, was built by the club and is operated and staffed by the Texas Rangers Player Development Department. The multi-story, 68,280 square-foot facility includes housing for as many as 180 Texas Rangers organizational players and staff as well as classroom and meeting space. It will be utilized throughout the year for spring training, extended spring, Arizona rookie league, instructional league and other baseball programs.

The facility consists of a two-story common area building which is attached to a three-story residential building. The common area measures 12,753 square feet and includes a lobby/reception, dining area, recreation room, and outdoor patio space on the first floor. The second floor of the common area houses an auditorium, classrooms, and fitness area.

The residential building measures 53,527 square feet and includes 36 units that can house up to 180 individuals at one time. Currently there are about 100 players and six coaches residing in the facility. This building features lounge areas and a laundry room among other amenities.

Rangers Village was designed by FM Group of Scottsdale, Arizona with GCON of Phoenix serving as the general contractor.

Rangers Village was approved by unanimous vote of the City of Surprise Zoning and Planning Committee on February 19, 2019 and by the City of Surprise City Council on March 5, 2019. Construction on the 12.5 million dollar complex began shortly after that time.