Rays to bring the magic of Rays baseball to local nonprofits this holiday season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays will bring holiday cheer and the magic of Rays baseball to several local nonprofit organizations, with special holiday-themed events planned this week. Please see below for details on each event.

Monday, December 16—The Rays Employee Community Outreach Team will visit Daystar Life Center in St. Petersburg. Rays volunteers will assist in packing Christmas food baskets, which will be distributed to those in need in the community. Daystar provides the necessities of life, in order to alleviate hunger, homelessness and hopelessness.

Tuesday, December 17—Rays front office staff members will visit the Ronald McDonald House St. Petersburg East House for an afternoon of holiday festivities. Children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House will be treated to an afternoon of holiday cookie decorating and crafts, in addition to a visit from Rays mascot, Raymond, dressed as Raymond Claus. With four homes in Tampa Bay, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay keeps thousands of families together each year, while receiving treatment at local hospitals and other pediatric care centers.

Wednesday, December 18—Rays community engagement staff members will deliver toy donations, generously donated by Rays season ticket holders, to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast’s Tarpon Springs Club. Over 200 toys will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club’s Tarpon Springs children.

Thursday, December 19—100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast’s Pinellas Park Club will visit Tropicana Field for a special holiday event. During their evening with the Rays, they will experience the world’s largest light maze, Enchant, have dinner and receive three toys, donated by Rays front office staff. Video footage of the event will be made available for download via a FTP site. If you are not already on the distribution list, email media@raysbaseball.com in order to be added.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast works to save and change the lives of children and teens, especially those who need them most, by providing them with a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire children to achieve Great Futures. Through six total Clubs in Pinellas County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast serve more than 8,000 youth annually. Their programs focus on helping kids succeed in school, live healthier and become leaders.

Friday, December 20—Four children affiliated with Wheelchairs 4 Kids, along with their families, will visit Tropicana Field and be gifted with special, custom therapy trikes, sponsored by the Rays Baseball Foundation. Wheelchairs 4 Kids is dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities, all with the goal of giving each child the best opportunity to live life at its fullest. The therapy trikes will help the children’s mobility and strength, while also providing an emotional boost and overall improvement to their quality of life.