Red Sox announce roster moves

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today announced the following roster moves:

The club will not tender 2020 contracts to infielder Marco Hernández or left-handed pitcher Josh Osich. As a result, both players become free agents.

The Red Sox will tender 2020 contracts to all 27 remaining unsigned players on their major league roster.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Boston’s 40-man roster is at 34. Seven players are already under contract for 2020: Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, Dustin Pedroia, David Price, Chris Sale, and Christian Vázquez.

Hernández, 27, played in 61 games over three stints with Boston in 2019, after missing most of 2017 and all of 2018 recovering from left shoulder surgery. The Dominican native hit .250 (37-for-148) with two home runs and 11 RBI last season, appearing defensively at second base (48 games, 29 starts) and shortstop (two games). Originally signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2009, Hernández made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2016 and has hit .265 (68-for-257) with three home runs in 122 major league games.

Osich, 31, was claimed by Boston off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on October 31, 2019. Selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2011 June Draft, the left-hander pitched in the Giants organization from 2012-18. In 57 appearances for the White Sox in 2019, he set career highs in innings (67.2) and strikeouts (61) while holding left-handed hitters to a .171 batting average. In 217 career major league outings, Osich is 10-5 with a 4.88 ERA (102.0 IP/188 ER) and 7.95 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (34)

PITCHERS (20): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (1): Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (8): Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson