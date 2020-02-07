Registration open for Brewers Baseball Academy, presented by Topps

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that registration is open for the wildly popular Brewers Baseball Academy, presented by Topps. The Academy is open to youth (ages 6-14) and includes 16 separate week-long baseball/softball camps that will be held in various cities across Wisconsin, this summer. The camps will

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that registration is open for the wildly popular Brewers Baseball Academy, presented by Topps. The Academy is open to youth (ages 6-14) and includes 16 separate week-long baseball/softball camps that will be held in various cities across Wisconsin, this summer. The camps will be conducted under the supervision of Tim Rappé, executive director of the Brewers Baseball Academy.

The Brewers Baseball Academy continues to be a sought-after experience with more than 1,300 campers attending last summer and most of the camps selling out. Each camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with instruction provided by experienced youth coaches. During one of the five camp days, campers are transported by bus to Miller Park for a one-of-a-kind experience as they will be treated to a guest appearance from a current Brewers player and have their photo taken. Campers will also receive instruction from a Brewers coach.

A unique component of the Brewers Baseball Academy is the option to have a video motion analysis performed where a camper’s swing will be recorded, analyzed and shared with the player and his/her parents. In addition, all participants will take part in a baseball or softball skills competition. Each week, scores will be posted at brewers.com/camps and upon completion of the last camp (Aug. 17-21), the top scorers will be invited to the Champions' Day Finals at Miller Park. Boys and girls will compete separately in appropriate grade groups.

The fee for the week-long camp is $405 per child, which includes 30 hours of exceptional instruction, a complete Brewers uniform, four Brewers game tickets to one of three select games - compliments of Topps - and a V.I.P. day at Miller Park.

Registration is currently available at brewers.com/camps. Registrations received prior to March 1 will receive a $25 discount. This discount may not be combined with any other discount. If registering two or more children, each child will receive a $25 discount if booked together. A limited number of spots are available for each camp location. For further information, you may contact Executive Director, Tim Rappé, at campinfo@brewers.com or 414-939-8808.2020 Brewers Baseball Academy presented by Topps

Wisconsin Dells June 8-12

Fond du Lac June 8-12

University School Milwaukee June 22-26

Green Bay June 22-26

Hartford July 6-10

Sun Prairie July 6-10

Delafield July 20-24

Walworth July 20-24

Brookfield July 27-31

Greenfield July 27-31

Appleton Aug. 3-7

Wauwatosa Aug. 3-7

Waukesha Aug. 10-14

Sheboygan Aug. 10-14

Kenosha Aug. 17-21

Whitewater Aug. 17-21