Registration open for 2020 Cardinals Care Ted Savage RBI Golf Classic

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 27, 2020 – Registration is underway for the 31st annual Cardinals Care Ted Savage RBI Golf Classic scheduled for Thursday, May 7. The event honors former Cardinals outfielder Ted Savage’s contributions to the organization as a community ambassador until his retirement in 2012, with proceeds benefitting MLB’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) community initiative locally, Cardinals Care and Mike Shildt’s charity, Baseball for Life.

This year’s event will be hosted by Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt and features a round of golf at the Norwood Hills Country Club 36-hole golf course, with a Cardinals celebrity (current player/coach, Cardinals Hall of Famer, Cardinals Alumnus, Cardinals broadcaster or senior level Cardinals executive) joining each foursome. Each foursome will receive four tickets to the Cardinals-Padres game on Tuesday, May 5th, wherein they will take part in a pregame random drawing to determine their Cardinals celebrity pairing.

“I’m excited to host the 31st edition of the Cardinals Care Ted Savage RBI Golf Classic,” said Shildt. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the success of such a great event that raises money for young people in our community.”

Benefits for golfers participating in the RBI Golf Classic include continental breakfast and on-course refreshments, post-golf cocktails with heavy hors d’oeuvres featuring a Q&A with Mike Shildt, an opportunity to mingle with Cardinals celebrities and a silent auction with unique autographed memorabilia and exclusive game day experiences. Additionally, each attendee will receive a Shildt autographed item.

Registration is $5,000 per foursome with an 11 AM CT shotgun start. For registration or sponsorship information, visit cardinals.com/golf, email rbigolf@cardinals.com or call 314.345.9958. #CardsCare