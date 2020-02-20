Press release: Restaurant To Be Named Later opens March 6

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that the newest dining outlet, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the left-field corner of Miller Park, officially opens its doors Friday, March 6. The newest dining option is open year-round, daily at 11am, serving lunch and dinner – reservations are

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that the newest dining outlet, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the left-field corner of Miller Park, officially opens its doors Friday, March 6. The newest dining option is open year-round, daily at 11am, serving lunch and dinner – reservations are taken, but not required. With culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later opens with a menu aiming to appeal to a variety of tastes, inspired cocktails to support the full-service bar and Molson Coors beer offerings, and an updated look. The full menu rolls out the first week of March, but a sneak peek of the menu includes the Double Play Burger and the River Walk Paloma.

Sure to be a hometown favorite, the Double Play Burger intrigues with a double stack angus beef and Johnsonville Brat patty, served up with Havarti cheese, ale mustard and cherry compote on a brioche bun. Off the cocktail menu, the River Walk Paloma offers a refreshing summer ballpark drink. The Hornitos tequila and orange liqueur based drink includes various fruit flavors and is topped off with a toasted grapefruit wedge.

The restaurant also includes a variety of ticket packages for game day. Options include incredible views from the outdoor tables on the Home Run Porch and the Bullpen Porch. Additionally, a limited number of Inside Tables are available along the vast glass windows overlooking the field. All ticket packages are able to enjoy the highly-anticipated new menu offerings. For more information, brewers.com/restaurant.

For larger groups, the recently updated Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Restaurant to be Named Later, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups of 30 to 60 people. The space is available to rent on non-game days and game days, with the latter including general admission seating, choice between two buffet menus, a private bar with two complimentary beers per adult and flat screen high definition TVs. For more information, brewers.com/allin.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later was announced last fall with a lighthearted video featuring Brewers legend, Bob Uecker. Tasked by Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger with naming the new restaurant, Uecker ultimately turns to Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns for assistance. With Stearns offering a tip often used in baseball transactions, Uecker ultimately lands on the name – the Restaurant To Be Named Later. Watch and download the video here.

Restaurant To Be Named Later is open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.