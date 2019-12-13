So you think you can dance? Open auditions to join the Marlins Mermaids team will be held on Sunday, January 5

MIAMI – The preparations for the 2020 season are ongoing and that carries over to the dance floor. The Miami Marlins are hosting Open Auditions on Sunday, January 5 for individuals wishing to join the Marlins Mermaids team. The Marlins Mermaids are strong, empowered and confident women, who are focused

MIAMI – The preparations for the 2020 season are ongoing and that carries over to the dance floor. The Miami Marlins are hosting Open Auditions on Sunday, January 5 for individuals wishing to join the Marlins Mermaids team. The Marlins Mermaids are strong, empowered and confident women, who are focused on our team, our fans and our community.

The auditions will be held at SLAM Miami, beginning at 1 p.m.; participants must be 18 years or older. Participants should bring plenty of water and snacks, dance attire and a positive attitude.

WHAT: Marlins Mermaids Open Auditions

WHERE: SLAM Miami – 542 NW 12 Avenue, Miami, FL, 33136

WHEN: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Individuals wishing to prep for the Open Auditions are invited to prep classes at Mady’s Dance Factory on Monday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 18.

WHAT: Prep Classes

WHERE: Mady’s Dance Factory – 7300 NE 4 Court, Miami Shores, FL, 33138

WHEN: Monday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 18, 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

For more information on the Marlins Mermaids, please visit Marlins.com/Mermaids.