Statement from the New York Yankees re: Major League Baseball's discipline of Domingo Germán

“We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo Germán. Domestic violence — in any form — is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to

“We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo Germán. Domestic violence — in any form — is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo’s acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct.

“As per the Basic Agreement's Joint Domestic Violence Policy, the Club will have no further comment on this matter and refer all questions to the Office of the Commissioner.”