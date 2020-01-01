Statement from the New York Yankees Re: passing of former Yankee Don Larsen

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome and familiar face at our annual Old-Timers’ Day celebrations in the decades following his playing career. “Don’s perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, encapsulating a storied era of Yankees success and

“Don’s perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, encapsulating a storied era of Yankees success and ranking among the greatest single-game performances in Major League Baseball history. The unmitigated joy reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the game’s final out will forever hold a secure place in Yankees lore. It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, unforgettable things that can take place on a baseball field.”

“The Yankees organization extends its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”