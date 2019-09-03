Tarrik Brock named First Base Coach

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that Tarrik Brock (first named pronounced “TAR-rick”) has been named First Base Coach. He will also oversee the team’s outfield and baserunning efforts. The announcement was made by General Manager, Ben Cherington. Brock, who will turn 46 years old on December 25, has spent the

Brock, who will turn 46 years old on December 25, has spent the past three seasons as the minor league Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brock served the Padres as their First Base Coach in 2016 after spending the 2015 campaign as San Diego’s outfield and baserunning coordinator. He also spent the 2014 season as Houston’s First Base Coach and baserunning instructor.

Prior to joining the Astros, Brock spent seven seasons (2007-2013) with the Marlins as the organization’s outfield and baserunning coordinator. He also spent most of 2010 serving as the First Base Coach for the Marlins following a managerial change at the big league level. Brock began his coaching career in 2006 as the Hitting Coach with the Ogden Raptors, the Dodgers’ affiliate in the Pioneer League.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the second round of the 1991 First-Year Player Draft, Brock began his professional playing career that summer with Bristol in the Appalachian League. The former outfielder played nine seasons in the minors prior to making his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2000. Brock appeared in 13 games with Chicago in 2000, making his big league debut at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on March 29, collecting a hit off New York’s Rich Rodriguez in his first career at bat.

