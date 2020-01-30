Tigers & broadcast partners to showcase nearly two dozen Grapefruit League games

DETROIT – Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy nearly two dozen Detroit Tigers games during 2020 Spring Training, with contests being broadcast by our partners at WXYT Radio and FOX Sports Detroit. Radio coverage will be available for 20 of the club’s Grapefruit League games, while 10 will be

DETROIT – Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy nearly two dozen Detroit Tigers games during 2020 Spring Training, with contests being broadcast by our partners at WXYT Radio and FOX Sports Detroit. Radio coverage will be available for 20 of the club’s Grapefruit League games, while 10 will be televised.

The veteran radio team of Dan Dickerson and Jim Price will call most of the action on WXYT airwaves, with occasional appearances from broadcasters Greg Gania and Dan Hasty, who are the voices of the Double A Erie SeaWolves and Single A West Michigan Whitecaps, respectively. FSD’s crew includes play-by-play voice Matt Shepard and analysis from a rotation of Tigers legends, including Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris.

This spring’s roster will feature returning Tigers players Miguel Cabrera, Matthew Boyd, JaCoby Jones and Niko Goodrum; new additions of C.J. Cron, Austin Romine, Jonathan Schoop and Iván Nova; and top prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal and Isaac Paredes. Per the most recent MLB Pipeline rankings, 10 of the club’s top 11 prospects will be in big league camp.

The 2020 spring season marks the club’s 84th at the TigerTown complex in Lakeland, FL, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and current spring training host city. This spring also marks the franchise’s 55th consecutive season of exhibition play at the state-of-the-art Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Season tickets, five-game flex plans and individual game tickets are on sale now for fans who want to enjoy Grapefruit League action at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. For more information or to purchase season tickets, call (863) 413-4140, email springtraining@tigers.com or visit tigers.com/springtraining.

DETROIT TIGERS 2020 SPRING TRAINING BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Site Time Radio TV

Fri. Feb. 21 Southeastern University Lakeland 1:05

Sat. Feb. 22 Philadelphia Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM

Sun. Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05 97.1 FM

Sun. Feb. 23 Atlanta North Port 1:05 FSD*

Mon. Feb. 24 Houston Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Tue. Feb. 25 New York Mets Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Wed. Feb. 26 Toronto Dunedin 1:07 1270 AM

Thu. Feb. 27 Tampa Bay Port Charlotte 1:05

Fri. Feb. 28 Toronto Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM FSD

Sat. Feb. 29 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05 97.1 FM FSD**

Sun. Mar. 1 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM

Mon. Mar. 2 Boston Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Tue. Mar. 3 Minnesota Fort Myers 1:05 FSD***

Wed. Mar. 4 Boston Fort Myers 1:05

Thu. Mar. 5 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM FSD

Fri. Mar. 6 Philadelphia Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Sat. Mar. 7 Minnesota Lakeland 1:05

Sun. Mar. 8 Washington W. Palm Beach 1:05

Mon. Mar. 9 Houston W. Palm Beach 1:05

Tue. Mar. 10 Pittsburgh Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM FSD

Wed. Mar. 11 - - - - - - - - - OPEN DATE - - - - - - - -

Thu. Mar. 12 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Fri. Mar. 13 Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05

Fri. Mar. 13 New York Yankees Tampa 6:35 FSD**

Sat. Mar. 14 Washington Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Sun. Mar. 15 Toronto Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM

Mon. Mar. 16 Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05

Tue. Mar. 17 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM FSD

Wed. Mar. 18 New York Mets Port St. Lucie 1:10

Thu. Mar. 19 Miami Lakeland 6:05

Fri. Mar. 20 Pittsburgh Lakeland 1:05

Sat. Mar. 21 Toronto Dunedin 1:07 97.1 FM

Sun. Mar. 22 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05 97.1 FM FSD**

Mon. Mar. 23 Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05 1270 AM

Tue. Mar. 24 Pittsburgh Lakeland 12:35 1270 AM FSD

*FOX Sports South production

**YES Network production

***FOX Sports North production