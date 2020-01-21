White Sox announce 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago and WGN Radio AM 720 have announced the team’s 2020 spring training television, radio and webcast schedule. The White Sox will have six Cactus League games televised from Arizona on NBC Sports Chicago, the exclusive television home of White Sox baseball,

The White Sox will have six Cactus League games televised from Arizona on NBC Sports Chicago, the exclusive television home of White Sox baseball, with 13 additional webcasts streamed on whitesox.com.

The first televised spring training game is Monday, February 24 at 2:05 p.m. CST when the White Sox take on the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch – Glendale. NBC Sports Chicago also will televise the game on Friday, March 13 when the Sox play host to the crosstown rival Cubs in Glendale at 3:05 p.m. CDT. NBC Sports Chicago is scheduled to broadcast the final four games of the spring schedule from March 21-24, including two exhibition contests against Arizona at Chase Field on March 23 (8:40 p.m. CDT) and March 24 (2:40 p.m.).

Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will work all six televised games in their fifth spring training together as the White Sox broadcast team. Benetti is set to begin his fifth season with the Sox, while Stone enters his 13th year with the club.

NBC Sports Chicago also will provide a live stream of its White Sox spring training telecasts to authenticated subscribers via the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app and at NBCSportsChicago.com.

The first spring training webcast occurs Saturday, February 22 at 2:05 p.m. CST when the White Sox open the Cactus League schedule vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Russ Langer returns for his 10th spring as the play-by-play voice and will be joined in the booth by Rich King.

WGN Radio, the club’s flagship radio station, will air the first of its 11 games with the White Sox spring opener on Saturday, February 22 vs. the Angels. WGN Radio also will air both White Sox vs. Cubs matchups on Friday, March 6 at Sloan Park and Friday, March 13 at Camelback Ranch. Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson are scheduled to return as the on-air tandem. Farmer is entering his 29th season in the radio booth, while Jackson will begin his 21st year as a Sox broadcaster.

Additional information regarding spring training broadcasts and tickets at CR-G can be found at whitesox.com/spring.