White Sox announce dates for initial 2020 promotional calendar and single-game tickets on sale

CHICAGO -- Three exclusive bobbleheads and a replica of an iconic ballpark scoreboard top the list of premium giveaways as the Chicago White Sox announce an initial list of promotions and dates for the 2020 season. In addition, single-game tickets to 2020 White Sox home games will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at whitesox.com.

Among the bobblehead giveaways, a Tim Anderson Bat Flip Bobblehead, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on Saturday, May 30 vs. Minnesota will be given to the first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark. Additional bobblehead giveaways include a Yoán Moncada Bobblehead, presented by Constellation, on Saturday, April 18 vs. Texas (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) and a Lucas Giolito X-Wing Fighter Bobblehead, presented by TransUnion, on Star Wars™ Day, Saturday, May 2 vs. Baltimore (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark).

Honoring an iconic moment in ballpark history, the White Sox will offer fans the opportunity to take home a Replica 1960 Exploding Scoreboard, presented by Wintrust, commemorating the 60-year anniversary of the first time the scoreboard exploded with fireworks at Old Comiskey Park. The first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark on Saturday, May 16 vs. Toronto will receive the giveaway.

Additional premium giveaways include:

Opening Day and Free T-Shirt Thursday on March 26 vs. Kansas City (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

on March 26 vs. Kansas City (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Puffy Vest , presented by Guaranteed Rate, on March 28 vs. Kansas City (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on March 28 vs. Kansas City (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Hoodie, presented by Coca-Cola, on April 11 vs. Minnesota (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

presented by Coca-Cola, on April 11 vs. Minnesota (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Tote Bag , presented by MLB Network, on April 17 vs. Texas (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

, presented by MLB Network, on April 17 vs. Texas (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) Los White Sox Soccer Jersey , presented by Coca-Cola, on May 3 vs. Baltimore (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

, presented by Coca-Cola, on May 3 vs. Baltimore (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Hawaiian Shirt , presented by Beggars Pizza, on June 6 vs. Detroit (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

, presented by Beggars Pizza, on June 6 vs. Detroit (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) White Sox Basketball Jersey , presented by NBC Sports Chicago, on June 27 vs. Oakland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

, presented by NBC Sports Chicago, on June 27 vs. Oakland (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark) TOPPS Baseball Card Giveaway on July 26 vs. Minnesota (fans in attendance of the game)

The 2020 season also features an array of returning popular theme nights, including the following:

Margaritaville at the Park on June 6 vs. Detroit

on June 6 vs. Detroit Southpaw’s Birthday on June 7 vs. Detroit

on June 7 vs. Detroit Polish Heritage Night on June 24 vs. Detroit

on June 24 vs. Detroit Pride Night on June 25 vs. Detroit

on June 25 vs. Detroit Country Music Night , presented by Coca-Cola, on July 24 vs. Minnesota

, presented by Coca-Cola, on July 24 vs. Minnesota Christmas in July on July 28 vs. Detroit

on July 28 vs. Detroit Police & Fire Night , presented by UL, on August 27 vs. Boston

, presented by UL, on August 27 vs. Boston Elvis Night , presented by Beggars Pizza, on August 28 vs. Houston

, presented by Beggars Pizza, on August 28 vs. Houston Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day on August 29 vs. Houston

Sox fans also will enjoy their favorite ongoing homestand promotions, including:

$1 Hot Dog Wednesdays , presented by Securian Financial, return for the fourth season, offering Vienna Beef hot dogs every Wednesday home game (except July 8) for $1 at concession stands on the 100- and 500-level concourses, in-seat vending, as well as Club Level concessions. Additional information is available at whitesox.com/dollardogs .

, presented by Securian Financial, return for the fourth season, offering Vienna Beef hot dogs every Wednesday home game (except July 8) for $1 at concession stands on the 100- and 500-level concourses, in-seat vending, as well as Club Level concessions. Additional information is available at . Free T-Shirt Thursdays are back for the seventh season, offering a specially designed T-shirt for the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark for Thursday games. Additional information is available at whitesox.com/Thursdays .

are back for the seventh season, offering a specially designed T-shirt for the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark for Thursday games. Additional information is available at . Firework Fridays invite fans to an awe-inspiring postgame show every Friday home game (excluding April 10).

invite fans to an awe-inspiring postgame show every Friday home game (excluding April 10). Coca-Cola Family Sundays offer specially priced tickets and kid-friendly entertainment for families on Sunday games during the 2020 season. Kids are invited to run the bases after each Coca-Cola Family Sunday game (weather permitting). Additional information is available at whitesox.com/Sundays.

Additional events, theme nights and giveaways will be announced at a later date. The full promotional schedule can be found at whitesox.com/promos.

Official game times for the 2020 season are available online at whitesox.com/schedule.

Full, partial and group ticket packages are available now, featuring the best seats at the best prices with flexible payment options and exchange dates. For more information, fans should visit whitesox.com or call or text 312-674-1000.