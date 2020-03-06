White Sox announce seven roster moves

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Prior to this afternoon’s game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, the Chicago White Sox announced the following seven roster moves: · Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Class AAA Charlotte; · Optioned RHPs Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert to Class AA Birmingham; · Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Prior to this afternoon’s game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, the Chicago White Sox announced the following seven roster moves:

· Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Class AAA Charlotte; · Optioned RHPs Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert to Class AA Birmingham; · Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr and Jonathan Stiever, LHP Hunter Schryver and INF Matt Skole to minor-league camp.

Following the moves, the White Sox have 60 players remaining in major-league camp: 32 pitchers, six catchers, 11 infielders and 11 outfielders.