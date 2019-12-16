Yankee Stadium to host the 2019 MVP Scholar-Athlete Awards Ceremony; New Era Pinstripe Bowl to partner with the PSAL to recognize 55 local students

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl, in association with the New York Yankees, the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) and Nike, will partner to host the 2019 MVP Scholar-Athlete Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, December 17, at Yankee Stadium. The event will honor 11 scholar-athletes from each of New York City’s five

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl, in association with the New York Yankees, the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) and Nike, will partner to host the 2019 MVP Scholar-Athlete Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, December 17, at Yankee Stadium. The event will honor 11 scholar-athletes from each of New York City’s five boroughs, recognizing these individuals for their outstanding academic and athletic achievements.

In addition, the 55 scholar-athletes will be recognized on-field during the 2019 New Era Pinstripe Bowl, which will feature the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

This will be the 10th consecutive year that the New Era Pinstripe Bowl has partnered with the PSAL to host the awards ceremony at Yankee Stadium. Earlier this month, Yankee Stadium played host to its 10th consecutive PSAL Football City Championship Game, with the Erasmus Hall Dutchmen defeating the Tottenville Pirates on Dec. 4.

Media members wishing to cover the awards ceremony must apply for credentials through the New Era Pinstripe Bowl Media Relations office by e-mailing their request to credentials@yankees.com by noon on Tuesday, December 17.