Brewers re-sign Claudio, claim Rodríguez

SAN DIEGO -- The Brewers, who arrived at the Winter Meetings with eight openings on their 40-man roster, filled two of those spots on Day 1 by re-signing oft-used reliever Alex Claudio to a one-year deal and claiming infielder Ronny Rodriguez off waivers from the Tigers.

Claudio led the Majors and tied a franchise record with 83 appearances in 2019, but he was non-tendered last week because the club believed it could sign him for less than the $2.2 million or so he was projected to cost in arbitration. MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the new deal pays $1.75 million plus incentives.

The Brewers, who acquired Claudio from the Rangers at last year’s Winter Meetings, originally favored the southpaw against hitters from both sides of the plate. But he proved most effective against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .218 average (.274 vs. righties). He’ll likely return to that role in 2020 alongside left-handed relief ace Josh Hader .

Rodríguez, 27, is a right-handed hitter who has made double-digit starts for the Tigers at all four infield positions over the past two seasons and also has played each corner-outfield spot while slashing .221/.254/.396 over 500 total plate appearances. He looks like a potential replacement for another former Tiger, Hernán Pérez, who opted for free agency earlier this offseason after the Brewers outrighted him from the 40-man roster.