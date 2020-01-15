These are the top middle-infield duos in AL West
Second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa have formed a dynamic duo up the middle for the Astros since Correa's breakout rookie season in 2015.
Second baseman
Altuve, 29, has accomplished more in his nine-year career with Houston, being named an All-Star six times and winning three batting titles and the 2017 American League MVP Award. Correa, though, still has time to add to his hardware collection, as the 25-year-old was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and an All-Star in '17. Together, the two helped lead the Astros to the 2017 World Series title.
The 5-foot-7 Altuve has more hits (1,568) than any player in MLB since he broke into the Majors in 2011 and has more postseason home runs (13) than any second baseman in history. Correa, who’s struggled to stay healthy the past two years, has 11 postseason homers, which is second to only Derek Jeter (20). Correa has averaged 30 homers and 110 RBIs over 162 games in his career with an .845 OPS and one of the best arms at shortstop of his generation.
Altuve and Correa combine to be the best middle infield in the AL West, although there are several other solid duos in the division. Here's a look at the best of the rest.
Angels
Shortstop
Simmons will be paired up with a combination of
A's
The A’s boast one of the more talented infields in baseball. However, the two positions up the middle are polar opposites.
The situation at second base is more complicated. The pool of candidates is filled with young players still looking for their first real opportunity in the big leagues, and the starter likely won’t be determined until Spring Training wraps up.
Mariners
Seattle’s youth movement will play out significantly in the middle of the diamond, where a pair of 24-year-olds -- shortstop
Crawford solidified the Mariners’ infield defense after his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma for the final four months of 2019, though a late slump at the plate dropped his final line to .226/.313/.371 with seven homers and 46 RBIs in 93 games. The Mariners have veteran Dee Gordon returning at second base, but they would like to see what Long can do after the youngster hit .263/.333/.454 with five homers in 42 games last season.
Rangers
The Rangers are locked in with
