Academies' impact on display at Dawson Classic

NEW ORLEANS -- Over the past 15 years, Major League Baseball has built youth academies all over the country, and, the majority of the attention is directed toward the many baseball and softball events that are held at these facilities throughout the year.

But that's not the sole purpose of the academies. Sure, baseball and softball instruction, practice and tournament play is a big part of it. But there's a deeper byproduct of the operation, one that is impacting the young people who attend the academies beyond simply running drills and playing ball.

The youth academies provide an educational aspect intended to inspire and springboard young people to their next phase of life, whether it's college or vocational training that leads to a career.

The recent Andre Dawson Classic that took place at the MLB New Orleans Youth Academy provided a concrete reminder of the impact the academies' programming is having on students and athletes just now entering their formative years.

"A lot of the kids don't know the how to, or why they need certain information," said Eddie Davis, director of the New Orleans academy. "That's really the benefit of the academy. The baseball and softball side, that's the easy stuff. That's easy to do -- we've been doing that for so long. But to offer direction, to offer kids the answer to the 'why' and the answer to the 'how to,' that's really where you separate yourself from the other academies. That's really what you're about."

The New Orleans Academy is filled with success stories. Two of its instructors are alums of the program and went on to play college baseball, while earning their degrees.

Carlos Kelly was one of the first students to attend the New Orleans facility after it opened in 2013, and by the time he was finished with high school, he was on his way to Alcorn State, majoring in political science and pre-law. He finished his coursework, and his playing career, at the University of New Orleans.

Jarid Montgomery was the first member of the New Orleans Youth Academy -- literally. He cut the ribbon at the grand opening seven years ago, and eventually he made his way to Grambling State University, where he played center field (and pitched a little, too). He's one of the first participants to receive a scholarship through the academy.

The presence of Kelly and Montgomery as instructors serves as a daily reminder of the many success stories that have emerged since academies started opening up all over the country, beginning in 2006 in Compton, Calif.

For Kelly, the New Orleans facility gave him a training ground that he would not have been able to afford on his own. This created an opportunity to participate in MLB's showcase events, which led to college recruiters watching him play and him becoming the first member of his family to attend college.

"I had the privilege to go and play for a Division I school out of high school," Kelly said. "It was a big deal. I didn't go to a big high school; I didn't go to a powerhouse. I went to a small school in New Orleans. To get the opportunity to showcase my talent in front of college coaches and MLB coaches and people in front offices was really cool."

For Montgomery, learning the importance of responsibility was one of the biggest lessons he learned during his time at the academy.

"It actually kept me from roaming around and getting into trouble," he said. "I've never been a trouble guy, but I feel like trouble always found me. I felt like as long as I was in my sanctuary, which was on the field, in the gym. ... As long as I kept busy, I was always in the right spot at the right time."

Montgomery's path led him back to the academy as an instructor, a job he envisions as a permanent gig.

"I've always wanted to be a coach, so this is my dream job," he said. "I always wanted to help the youth. I felt like when I was done with ball [in college], my best decision would just be to give back. I'm not in it for the money. I just love the game. I'd love to be a positive impact on New Orleans baseball."

From an educational standpoint, the New Orleans academy offers programs that train kids in areas that they'll need to know about if they pursue careers in baseball, such as sports law, sports analytics and broadcasting. They asked Tulane Law School to assist in training sessions, some of which involved mock arbitration cases and studying how teams prepare for the Draft.

Some of the academy members end up going to college, and many do not. The goal is to help them find their own way into adulthood.

"That's when you help the majority of the kids, and not just focus on the 10 percent that might go to college and the less than 10 percent that go pro," Davis said. “That's the real work. You try to find out talents besides baseball. Figure out what excites them outside the lines."