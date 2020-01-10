Alford proud to support Grandy's DREAM series

TORONTO -- Anthony Alford knows the difference a day can make. Or what one interaction, a small glimpse of a player on television or a single conversation might spark. That’s why, while embracing the Blue Jays’ Winter Fest at Rogers Centre on Saturday and Sunday -- taking part in games,

TORONTO -- Anthony Alford knows the difference a day can make.

Or what one interaction, a small glimpse of a player on television or a single conversation might spark.

That’s why, while embracing the Blue Jays’ Winter Fest at Rogers Centre on Saturday and Sunday -- taking part in games, activities, photos, autograph signings and more with thousands of fans in attendance -- Alford continued to support an event taking place simultaneously in his home state of Mississippi.

Over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the DREAM Series, founded by Curtis Granderson, “celebrates the life and contributions of America’s greatest champion for racial injustice and equality through free baseball camps for children in underserved areas.” Having participated in the event previously, Alford couldn’t be more proud of what the players are doing and what it could mean for the future.

“I’m excited about it and just trying to get more minority kids into the game of baseball, especially where I come from,” the 25-year-old outfielder said. “There are not a lot of us who are playing, because more kids -- especially in Mississippi -- gravitate towards football and basketball.

“But for them to see guys like Curtis and Jarrod Dyson and Billy Hamilton and all those African-American big leaguers come from our area, they can give them a little hope and open their eyes to see, ‘We can play baseball, too.’ That’s the goal.”

Before ultimately choosing baseball, Alford had set his sights on the gridiron, and he believes it would have made a significant impact on him if he had seen more baseball players who looked like him as a young athlete.

“It would have definitely opened my eyes, because all the African-Americans you see on TV growing up are in football, basketball or hip hop,” Alford said. “Those are the avenues that we take, because that’s what we see on the TV screen. You don’t really see African-American baseball players.”

Alford is proud to be able to make a difference in any way possible, knowing that interacting with young players and embracing communities like the one he grew up in are incredibly influential ways to do so.

“Our actions speak louder than words,” Alford said. “Just our presence there is one thing. That’s way more important than anything we could tell them. You know how kids are -- you can tell them one thing and five minutes later, they’re going to forget. But they won’t forget the fact that they were there with Curtis Granderson or Billy Hamilton or Jarrod Dyson.”

Anderson excited for future

When the Blue Jays traded for Chase Anderson on Nov. 4, the 32-year-old right-hander joined a roster that was far from complete. Since then, the club acquired additional big league arms in Tanner Roark, Shun Yamaguchi and Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Anderson couldn’t be more excited for what the season ahead will bring.

“They told me when I was traded over here that they were going to make some more moves to make us more competitive and a lot better club, and they’ve lived up to that,” Anderson said. “They did that with Ryu and Yamaguchi, got Travis Shaw from Milwaukee and some other guys. It’s definitely encouraging for us as an organization, going into Spring Training knowing we have a chance to compete and have the guys to do it, so I look forward to being a part of that.”

Off the shelf

Another pair of pitchers anxiously awaiting the start of Spring Training are righty Matt Shoemaker and lefty Ryan Borucki , who both underwent surgery during last year and are now healthy and cleared for regular activities as the 2020 season nears.

Shoemaker made five starts for the Blue Jays at the beginning of 2019, and he posted a 1.57 ERA over 28 2/3 innings with nine walks and 24 strikeouts before tearing his left ACL and watching the rest of the season from the sidelines.

“As much as injuries really do suck, you come out a stronger, better person because of it,” the 33-year-old said. “The knee is feeling great, I’m ready to go. About the end of the October was when I was cleared to go, [I] threw [bullpen sessions] to get cleared and it’s been a normal offseason, just getting ready, lifting, throwing, long-toss. I just started [bullpen sessions] last week, so I’m really excited.”

Borucki worked his way back from left elbow inflammation last spring only to return to the mound at Rogers Centre for two starts. His season officially came to an end with surgery to shave down pieces of the bone and remove a fragment in his elbow in August, but he’s back on track and looking forward to what’s next.

“I threw my first bullpen [session] on Thursday, felt good, and I should be ready to go for Spring Training,” the 25-year-old said. “I should have about six or seven [bullpen sessions] in before spring starts and I’ll be full-go. … Everything feels good. I’m feeling really strong and going to be able to pitch again will be nice.”