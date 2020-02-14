Bartolo Colón's comeback is officially underway

Bartolo Colón hasn't pitched in the Majors since 2018, but he's been plenty busy of late. He's soon to be a published author, with his memoir -- Big Sexy: The Life and Times of Bartolo Colón -- due to hit the shelves in April. He's also been staying in shape.

He's also been staying in shape. In the fall, he was spotted in full uniform striking out 12-year-olds in some park in the Dominican Republic. The quality of competition wasn't quite the same as that in a professional game of baseball and the mound didn't appear to be regulation height, but strikeouts are strikeouts. And, there's no doubt he was putting in the work, even if it was under the guise of some pedagogical goal.

Those last two years have all been leading up to today because Colón will be taking his talents to Mexico to join Acereros de Monclova for the 2020 season.

Sources: Veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon,46, has agreed to pitch in 2020 for @AcererosOficial, the Mexican League team in Monclova. The club also recently signed former big leaguer Rajai Davis. pic.twitter.com/QuSuqDKqKi — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) February 14, 2020

Colón may be 46 years old, but he's less than four years removed from making an All-Star Game and less than two years removed from carrying a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Astros.

He's spent a decade defying the limits of age and he seems to be ready to try to defy it for a decade -- or, at least a year -- more. Just ask one of those 12-year-olds out in the parks of the Dominican Republic: The dude can still shove. He might have to add a new chapter to his memoir before long.