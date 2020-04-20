Here are 10 fun Tigers games to watch right now

DETROIT -- While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and ‘19.

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Tigers.

July 15, 2018: Tigers 6, Astros 3

The Tigers took a six-game losing streak into a meeting with their former ace, Justin Verlander. But Detroit responded with four homers off its ex-teammate, including one from his neighbor, John Hicks.

May 30, 2018: Tigers 6, Angels 1

Remember the Rally Goose? This was the game. Shortly after the bird’s wayward crash into a ribbon board and subsequent rescue, the Tigers came out of a rain delay to move ahead with five runs in the sixth inning after Shohei Ohtani and his triple-digit fastball left.

Aug. 21, 2019: Tigers 2, Astros 1

For the second time in as many seasons, the Tigers used the long ball to beat ex-teammate Justin Verlander in his new home park in Houston. John Hicks got his fellow Goochland native again, along with Ronny Rodríguez, before a crazy relay play in the ninth inning sealed a Detroit win.

Sept. 10, 2019: Tigers 12, Yankees 11

The Yankees hit six home runs off Tigers pitching, but Detroit answered with 16 hits, including Jordy Mercer’s walk-off single to end a back-and-forth affair that featured seven lead changes.

April 25, 2018: Tigers 13, Pirates 10

The Tigers and Pirates started off a doubleheader with a wild back-and-forth slugfest. Miguel Cabrera doubled three times, Jeimer Candelario scored five times and Nick Castellanos homered in a four-hit, four-RBI afternoon.

March 28, 2019: Tigers 2, Blue Jays 0 (10 innings)

The Tigers opened the 2019 season with a pitching duel that lasted into extra innings before Christin Stewart’s two-run homer accounted for all the offense. Jordan Zimmermann took a perfect game bid into the seventh inning, but Marcus Stroman was up to the challenge.

June 4, 2019: Tigers 9, Rays 6

After being diagnosed with chronic changes to his injured right knee, Miguel Cabrera returned to Detroit’s lineup and found the fountain of youth. His first-inning RBI double off reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell brought the crowd alive before his fifth-inning grand slam sent it to a roar.

May 2, 2018: Tigers 3, Rays 2 (12 innings)

Come for the nice play up the middle by shortstop Jose Iglesias in the third inning. Stay for the walk-off squeeze bunt that catcher John Hicks put down to win it.

Sept. 14, 2019: Tigers 8, Orioles 4

The Tigers were down to their last out before Victor Reyes hit a game-tying homer in the ninth. Then, John Hicks ended it with the Tigers’ first walk-off grand slam since Rajai Davis in 2014.

Sept. 7, 2018: Tigers 5, Cardinals 3

On a weekend when the Tigers celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1968 World Series championship victory over the Cards, Jeimer Candelario crushed a 102-mph fastball from Jordan Hicks for a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

June 27, 2019: Dodgers 12, Rockies 8

The Dodgers overcame a shaky Coors Field start from Walker Buehler (seven runs) with a six-homer onslaught -- two by Max Muncy -- for their 12th consecutive win over Colorado.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

Jason Beck has covered the Tigers for MLB.com since 2002. Read Beck's Blog and follow him on Twitter @beckjason.