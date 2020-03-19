Watch these classic MLB games on YouTube

In difficult times like these, we often look to sports for an escape, which is part of the reason why the lack of live games right now is so frustrating for many. To help fill the void, here’s a complete guide to how you can watch any number of classic

In difficult times like these, we often look to sports for an escape, which is part of the reason why the lack of live games right now is so frustrating for many. To help fill the void, here’s a complete guide to how you can watch any number of classic games on YouTube.

For starters, head to the MLB Vault page on YouTube, where you can find a large assortment of the greatest games in MLB history.

To help get you started, below is a list of five classic games for each club that are currently available. And each one can be watched online, for free, in its entirety. Games are listed in chronological order, starting with the oldest.

AL EAST

Blue Jays

Joe Carter's World Series winner (Oct. 23, 1993, World Series Game 6): Carter crushes a three-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the ninth to win the Blue Jays their second straight title.

Joey Bats hits 50 (Sept. 23, 2010): José Bautista's run as one of baseball's most feared sluggers begins with the only 50-homer season in team history.

The bat flip (Oct. 14, 2015, ALDS Game 5): Joey Bats' bat flip in the winner-take-all Game 5 against the Rangers makes him an instant postseason legend.

Edwin's Wild Card walk-off (Oct. 4, 2016, AL Wild Card Game): The parrot takes flight as Edwin Encarnación sends the Jays past the Orioles with one mighty blow in the bottom of the 11th.

Donaldson's mad dash (Oct. 9, 2016, ALDS Game 3): Josh Donaldson's aggressive baserunning in the bottom of the 10th sweeps the Blue Jays into the ALCS.

Orioles

Cal Ripken Jr., Iron Man (Sept. 6, 1995): Ripken breaks "Iron Horse" Lou Gehrig's streak by playing his 2,131st straight game and puts an exclamation point on history by homering.

Inaugural Wild Card winners (Oct. 7, 2012, AL Wild Card Game): In the first year of the new Wild Card Game format, the Orioles go to Texas and beat Yu Darvish and the Rangers.

Nailbiter in the Bronx (Oct. 11, 2012, ALDS Game 4): Facing elimination at Yankee Stadium, the Orioles prevail 2-1 in 13 innings on J.J. Hardy's tiebreaking double.

Cruz kick-starts ALDS sweep (Oct. 2, 2014, ALDS Game 1): With the O's up against a Cy Young-winning Tigers rotation of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Price, Nelson Cruz homers off Scherzer in the first inning of Game 1 and Baltimore never looks back.

2014 AL East clincher (Sept. 16, 2014): The Orioles clinch their first division title since 1997 and the ninth in team history.

Rays

Rays reach World Series (Oct. 19, 2008, ALCS Game 7): With 2007 No. 1 overall Draft pick David Price recording the final four outs for the save, the Rays topple the reigning champ Red Sox to punch their first Fall Classic ticket in franchise history.

Garza unhittable (July 26, 2010): Matt Garza delivers the first and only no-hitter in Rays franchise history … beating Max Scherzer, no less.

Game 162 (Sept. 28, 2011): In one of the most dramatic games you'll ever see, the Rays pull off a miracle playoff-clinching win over the Yankees on the last day of the season.

Game 163 (Oct. 1, 2013, AL tiebreaker game): Two years later, 162 games isn't enough -- the Rays have to beat the Rangers in a Game 163 to make the playoffs, and do, thanks to Price's complete-game gem.

Longo sets franchise home run record (April 19, 2014): Evan Longoria passes Carlos Pena to become the Rays' career home run leader, and the Rays blow out the Yankees for good measure.

Red Sox

Curse of the Bambino broken (Oct. 27, 2004, World Series Game 4): "Back to Foulke. Red Sox fans have longed to hear it: The Boston Red Sox are world champions." For the first time in 86 years.

Papi's speech, Gomes' blast revive Sox (Oct. 27, 2013, World Series Game 4): David Ortiz rallies his teammates and Jonny Gomes crushes a big three-run homer to knot the Fall Classic.

Hanley drops the hammer on the Yanks (Sept. 15, 2016): The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry never gets old, and Hanley Ramirez makes this one a classic with a three-run walk-off home run off Dellin Betances.

Benny saves the day (Oct. 17, 2018, ALCS Game 4): The Sox stave off an Astros rally thanks to Andrew Benintendi's game-ending diving catch on Alex Bregman with the bases loaded.

Moreland, Pearce put Sox on doorstep (Oct. 27, 2018, World Series Game 4): Down 4-0 to the Dodgers after an 18-inning loss in Game 3, the Red Sox rally late on huge homers by Mitch Moreland and eventual World Series MVP Steve Pearce.

Yankees

Jeter 3,000 (July 9, 2011): Speaking of the Captain. Jeter joins the 3,000-hit club with flair, lifting a home run off David Price into the left-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

Ibanez magic (Oct. 10, 2012, ALDS Game 3): A 40-year-old Raul Ibanez becomes the unlikeliest of postseason heroes for the Bronx Bombers, coming off the bench to belt a game-tying home run in the ninth and a walk-off home run in the 12th.

The Captain's farewell (Sept. 25, 2014): "Well, the script is there. The last page is in Derek's hands." Jeter writes a beautiful ending in his final game at Yankee Stadium, lining a signature opposite-field single for a walk-off hit.

Wild Card comeback (Oct. 3, 2017, AL Wild Card Game): With the Yanks down 3-0 to the Twins after the top of the first inning, Didi Gregorius and Aaron Judge bring the crowd to life with clutch home runs in a comeback win.

'That ballpark is alive' (Oct. 17, 2017, ALCS Game 4): The Yanks show they're never out of it with the raucous home crowd behind them, rallying from a late 4-0 deficit against the Astros behind big hits from Judge and Gary Sánchez.

AL CENTRAL

Indians

The 19-inning marathon (July 1, 2016): Cleveland sets a franchise record at the time with its 14th straight win, but it doesn’t come easy, as the Indians need 19 innings (and 6 hours and 13 minutes) to beat the Blue Jays on the road.

Naquin’s inside-the-parker (Aug. 19, 2016): Tyler Naquin drives a ball that bounces off the right-field wall and away from Blue Jays outfielder B.J. Upton, enabling Naquin to race around the bases for a walk-off, inside-the-park homer.

Back to the Fall Classic (Oct. 19, 2016, ALCS Game 5): Ryan Merritt comes out of nowhere to make the start and lead Cleveland to its first pennant in 19 seasons.

Tomlin wins it for pops (Oct. 28, 2016, World Series Game 3): Josh Tomlin starts a shutout victory for the Indians with his father, Jerry -- who had received life-saving emergency surgery just two months before -- watching in the Wrigley Field stands.

The streak continues (Sept. 14, 2017): The Indians started winning on Aug. 24 and just couldn't stop. On Sept. 14, it looked like it might finally come to an end, as they headed to the bottom of the ninth down a run. But they tied it on a Francisco Lindor double, and then Jay Bruce hit a walk-off double in the 10th to send the streak to 22 straight. It'd end the next day there, as the second-longest streak in MLB history.

Royals

First World Series title (Oct. 27, 1985, World Series Game 7): The Royals had trailed the series three games to one to the Cardinals entering Game 5, but rallied to win three straight games to clinch the first title in franchise history. Game 7 didn't have much drama, especially once the Royals scored six runs in the fifth, but there was plenty to celebrate.

Salvy’s walk-off single (Sept. 30, 2014, AL Wild Card Game): Trailing 7-3, the Royals run wild and come all the way back to win it on Salvador Perez’s walk-off single in the 12th.

Dead in the water, until … (Oct. 12, 2015, ALDS Game 4): The Royals fall behind the Astros, 6-2, in the eighth inning and also trail Houston 2-1 in the 2015 ALDS. But they famously keep the line moving, opening the eighth with five straight singles to stun the ‘Stros in a momentum-turning win.

Back for redemption (Oct. 23, 2015, ALCS Game 6): The Royals officially get past their heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the prior year’s World Series by eking out a nail-biting 4-3 win over the Blue Jays to punch their ticket back to the Fall Classic.

Second World Series title (Nov. 1, 2015, World Series Game 5): Kansas City captures its second world championship with rallies in the ninth and 12th innings in Queens.

Tigers

Fourth World Series title (Oct. 14, 1984, World Series Game 5): The Tigers defeated the Padres to win their fourth Fall Classic in franchise history and first since 1968.

JV’s second no-no (May 7, 2011): Justin Verlander takes a perfect game into the eighth inning before Toronto’s J.P. Arencibia draws a 12-pitch walk. Verlander settles for his second career no-hitter instead, paving the way for his AL Cy Young and AL MVP honors in 2011.

Verlander knocks out the A’s (Oct. 11, 2012, ALDS Game 5): The A’s hold all the momentum after rallying to force a winner-take-all Game 5 at home, but Verlander refuses to be denied. He holds the A’s to four hits and strikes out 11, quieting the Oakland crowd and sending the Tigers to the ALCS with a 6-0 win.

Aníbal K’s 17 (April 26, 2013): The deceptive Aníbal Sánchez baffles the Braves, breaking Mickey Lolich’s franchise record with 17 strikeouts over eight innings -- including nine of his final 14 batters.

Tigers clinch the 2014 AL Central title (Sept. 28, 2014): Detroit clinches its fourth straight division crown, beating the Twins on the last day of the season.

Twins

The Jack Morris game (Oct. 27, 1991, World Series Game 7): Morris came out for the first inning for the Twins and stayed in the entire game, pitching 10 shutout innings on the biggest stage. The Twins won it, 1-0, in the bottom of the 10th on a Gene Larkin single.

Thome walks it off at Target (Aug. 17, 2010): Jim Thome unleashes a mammoth swing against White Sox reliever Matt Thornton and blasts the first walk-off home run in Target Field history.

Liriano’s no-no (May 3, 2011): Francisco Liriano walks six White Sox but keeps the hits column empty, going 123 pitches to toss the Twins’ first no-hitter since 1999.

Twins buck the odds (July 10, 2015): The Twins enter the bottom of the ninth facing a 6-1 deficit against the Tigers … and somehow come out of it a winner. Fan favorite Brian Dozier completes the comeback with a three-run walk-off homer off the facing of the second deck in left field.

Mauer says goodbye (Sept. 30, 2018): Homegrown star Joe Mauer bids baseball adieu, putting the catcher’s gear on for one more inning to complete 15 seasons with the Twins.

White Sox

Drought quenched (Oct. 26, 2005, World Series Game 4): The White Sox sweep the Astros in a tight 1-0 game.

Abreu dazzles as rookie (April 25, 2014): José Abreu clubs a walk-off grand slam early in a season that eventually merits him AL Rookie of the Year honors.

Humber is perfect (April 21, 2012): Philip Humber throws a perfect game at Safeco Field, the third perfecto in franchise history.

Sale strikes out 15 Cubs (Aug. 16, 2015): Chris Sale strikes out 15 Cubs over seven innings, including Kris Bryant three times.

Albers pitches, hits and runs (June 1, 2016): With the White Sox in Flushing and locked in a 1-1 tie in the 13th inning, reliever Matt Albers gets an at-bat, and leads off the inning with a double, eventually coming around to score before pitching a scoreless bottom half of the inning to complete the victory.

AL WEST

Angels

The Halos win it all (Oct. 27, 2002, World Series Game 7): The Angels were on the brink of elimination in Game 6 of the 2002 World Series before an eighth-inning comeback. Then, in Game 7, a three-run double from Garret Anderson in the third inning put the Angels ahead, 4-1, for good, as the team won its first World Series.

Ervin’s rare no-no (July 27, 2011): Ervin Santana allows a run after Cleveland’s Ezequiel Carrera reaches on an error, steals second and later scores on a wild pitch in the first inning. But he also doesn’t allow a hit the entire day, tossing a rare one-run no-hitter across 105 pitches.

Pujols reaches 600 in grand fashion (June 3, 2017): Albert Pujols not only slugs his 600th career home run, but does so with a grand slam off Santana, the former Angel.

Trout goes off (Sept. 8, 2018): Baseball’s best player is completely locked in against the White Sox, going 5-for-5, homering twice and driving in five runs for the Halos.

Sho takes the mound (April 1, 2018): Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani makes his pitching debut for the Angels, pumping plenty of heat while allowing three runs over six innings in a win in Oakland.

Astros

Astros move on after marathon win (Oct. 9, 2005, NLDS Game 4): Make sure you have plenty of snacks around for this one. A year after losing the NLCS to the Cardinals, the Astros clinched another NLCS trip with an 18-inning win over the Braves. Houston tied it in the ninth on a Brad Ausmus two-out home run, then won it in the 18th on Chris Burke's walk-off homer.

Keuchel storms new Yankee Stadium (Oct. 6, 2015, AL Wild Card Game): Dallas Keuchel keeps the Yankees off-balance throughout the night, tossing six scoreless innings to send the Astros past the pinstripes.

Marwin sparks Game 2 comeback (Oct. 25, 2017, Game 2 World Series): Just three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole, the Astros surge back against the Dodgers’ bullpen. Marwin Gonzalez ties the game in the ninth with a homer off Kenley Jansen, José Altuve and Carlos Correa go back-to-back in the 10th and George Springer knocks the decisive two-run homer in the 11th.

Astros 13, Dodgers 12 in World Series classic (Oct. 29, 2017, World Series Game 5): The Astros again come back from the brink, wiping out deficits of 4-0, 7-4 and 8-7 -- against Clayton Kershaw, no less -- and turn the tide of the 2017 World Series in an instant-classic.

Cole racks up career-high 16 K’s (May 4, 2018): Gerrit Cole tosses about as dominant a one-hitter as one can pitch, striking out a career-high 16 D-backs hitters and allowing just one fifth-inning double to pick up his first career shutout.

Athletics

Braden is perfect (May 9, 2010): Dallas Braden throws the 19th perfect game in Major League history in a 4-0 victory, and he does it on Mother’s Day, with his grandmother in the stands at Oakland. Braden’s grandmother, Peggy Lindsey, raised him after his mother died of cancer when he was in high school.

Moss’ 19th-inning homer (April 29, 2013): The A’s take a 19-inning marathon when Brandon Moss clubs a two-run homer for a 10-8 win over the Angels. At six hours and 32 minutes, it remains the longest game in A’s history.

Three for Khris (May 17, 2016): Khris Davis hits three homers, including a walk-off grand slam, against the Rangers -- hitting two off Cole Hamels and one off Shawn Tolleson.

Manaea’s no-hitter (April 21, 2018): Sean Manaea throws the 12th no-hitter in A’s history, striking out 10 Red Sox batters in the process. The Red Sox entered the game with a 17-2 record on the season.

A’s rally again (July 24, 2018): Trailing 10-2 through six innings, the A’s strike for three runs in the seventh inning, four runs in the eighth, one in the ninth and three more in the 10th en route to a 13-10 victory over the Rangers.

Mariners

Edgar hits The Double (Oct. 8, 1995, ALDS Game 5): Edgar Martinez walks off the Yankees with a double that scores Joey Cora and Ken Griffey Jr. at a raucous Kingdome, perhaps saving baseball in Seattle.

Ichiro introduces himself (April 11, 2001): After batting .364 in his first seven MLB games, Ichiro comes off the bench in Oakland to make one of the best outfield throws you will ever see.

Ichiro makes hits-tory (Oct. 1, 2004): Ichiro Suzuki ties and then breaks George Sisler’s single-season record of 257 hits, which had stood since 1920.

King Felix rules the Rays (Aug. 15, 2012): Félix Hernández throws the first perfect game in Mariners history and makes it look easy.

A comeback for the ages (June 2, 2016): A 12-2 deficit at Petco Park should have spelled doom for the Mariners, but not on this historic night.

Rangers

Ryan’s seventh no-hitter (May 1, 1991): A 44-year-old Nolan Ryan becomes the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter and extends his own record for most no-nos.

Rangers win the pennant (Oct. 22, 2010, ALCS Game 6): Neftalí Feliz struck out Alex Rodriguez, and the Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first trip to the World Series.

Boomstick walks off with a slam (Oct. 10, 2011, ALCS Game 2): Nelson Cruz wallops a game-tying homer in the seventh and a walk-off grand slam in the 11th to push the Rangers toward a second straight pennant.

Darvish is nearly perfect (April 2, 2013): Yu Darvish retires each of the first 26 Astros he faces, only to come up one short of a perfect game.

Hamels wraps up the division (Oct. 4, 2015): On the final day of the regular season, Cole Hamels’ complete game helps Texas clinch the AL West crown.

NL EAST

Braves

The unlikeliest hero (Oct. 14, 1992, NLCS Game 7): Francisco Cabrera etches his name in franchise lore with a two-run, walk-off single against the Pirates to send the Braves to the World Series.

The title drought ends (Oct. 28, 1995, World Series Game 6): Tom Glavine shuts down the Indians as the Braves win their first title in Atlanta.

Freeman hits for the cycle (June 15, 2016): Freddie Freeman doubled, tripled and homered through the first six innings of this 9-8, 13-inning win over the Reds at Turner Field. He hit for the cycle for the first time in his career when he singled in the 11th.

An improbable comeback (May 20, 2018): Facing a 9-4 deficit entering the bottom of the ninth against the Marlins, the Braves staged a six-run rally that was capped by Dansby Swanson’s two-out, two-run, walk-off single in a 10-9 win.

Acuña’s grand slam (Oct. 7, 2018 NLDS Game 3): They didn’t win the series, but Ronald Acuña Jr. helped give Atlanta its first postseason win at SunTrust Park.

Marlins

First game, first win (April 5, 1993): Jeff Conine goes 4-for-4 as the Marlins beat the Dodgers in front a raucous home crowd in the first game in franchise history.

Renteria the hero (Oct. 26, 1997, World Series Game 7): Just four years after the inaugural season, the Marlins win their first World Series in franchise history when Edgar Renteria hits a walk-off single in the 11th inning to beat the Indians.

Josh Beckett, October legend (Oct. 25, 2003, World Series Game 6): In one of the most notable upsets in World Series history, the Marlins take down the Yankees in six games, with Josh Beckett throwing a complete game at Yankee Stadium to clinch the Marlins’ second title in six years.

A win for José (Sept. 26, 2016): Just one day after the tragic death of teammate José Fernández in a boat accident, the Marlins beat the Mets in an emotional night at Marlins Park that was sparked by an unlikely home run by light-hitting leadoff man Dee Gordon.

Volquez throws a no-hitter (June 3, 2017): Edinson Volquez throws the sixth no-hitter in franchise history.

Mets

Gets by Buckner (Oct. 25, 1986, World Series Game 6): Needs no further explanation.

Wilmer walks it off after trade falls through (July 31, 2015): Just a couple of days after a trade to Milwaukee fell apart, Wilmer Flores launches a run to the pennant.

Mets clinch NL East (Sept. 26, 2015): A blowout in Cincy as the Mets clinch their first NL East crown since 1988.

Epic NLDS clincher in LA (Oct. 15, 2015): Jacob deGrom shuts down the Dodgers as the Mets advance in a thriller.

Asdrubal’s bat flip for the ages (Sept. 22, 2016): Asdrubal Cabrera caps a massive comeback with an absurd bat flip en route to the team’s second straight playoff berth.

Nationals

A memorable season finale (Sept. 28, 2014): On the final day of the regular season, Jordan Zimmermann throws a no-hitter against the Marlins, with left fielder Steven Souza making an acrobatic catch for the game’s dramatic final out on a line drive off the bat of Christian Yelich.

Max is almost perfect (June 20, 2015): Max Scherzer retires the first 26 Pirates he faced before hitting Jose Tabata with two strikes and two outs in the ninth. But he still completed the no-hitter a batter later.

Scherzer’s second no-hitter (Oct. 3, 2015): In the second game of a doubleheader on a brisk day and night in Flushing, Max Scherzer tosses his second no-hitter of the 2015 season, striking out 17 Mets batters and allowing just one baserunner, on an error.

20 K’s for Scherzer (May 11, 2016): Max Scherzer becomes just the fifth pitcher to strike out 20 batters in a nine-inning game.

Rendon makes history (April 30, 2017): Anthony Rendon goes 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBIs against the Mets, becoming just the second player in history to have a game that included six hits, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Phillies

Phils win it all for the first time (Oct. 21, 1980, World Series Game 6): In the franchise's third World Series appearance, the team won Game 6 at home to clinch its first title -- as Tug McGraw did his iconic celebration.

Phillies clinch World Series trip (Oct. 13, 1993, NLCS Game 6): A year after finishing in last place, 26 games out of first in the NL East, the Phillies win Game 6 over the Braves to clinch a trip to the World Series.

Doc is perfect (May 29, 2010): Roy Halladay throws the 20th perfect game in Major League history and second in Phillies franchise history, after Jim Bunning’s Father’s Day perfecto.

Doc’s postseason no-hitter (Oct. 6, 2010, NLDS Game 1): In his postseason debut, Halladay throws his second no-hitter of the 2010 calendar year and the second no-hitter in postseason history.

An appropriate farwell (July 25, 2015): In his final start with Phillies before being traded to the Rangers, Cole Hamels throws a no-hitter against the Cubs.

NL CENTRAL

Brewers

Juan Nieves' no-hitter (April 15, 1987): Juan Nieves throws the first no-no in Brewers history, aided by Robin Yount's incredible catch of an Eddie Murray line drive.

The Crew finally move on (Oct. 7, 2011): Nyjer Morgan’s walk-off single in the 10th seals Milwaukee’s first postseason series victory since 1982.

Shaw snaps Davis’ streak (Sept. 23, 2017): Cubs closer Wade Davis had converted 38 straight save opportunities dating back to his time with the Royals. But that came to an end when Orlando Arcia hit a game-tying homer in the ninth, and Travis Shaw knocked a walk-off, two-run homer the next inning.

Hader closes out the Cubs (Oct. 1, 2018): The Brewers top their Chicago rivals to win Game 163 and the NL Central title.

Moose walks off the Rox (Oct. 4, 2018): Mike Moustakas’ 10th-inning walk-off single in NLDS Game 1 gets the Crew’s big 2018 postseason off and running.

Cardinals

Pujols joins Babe and Reggie (Oct. 22, 2011, World Series Game 3): Albert Pujols homers three times, becoming the third player to go deep three times in a Fall Classic game after Babe Ruth (twice) and Reggie Jackson.

The David Freese Game (Oct. 27, 2011, World Series Game 6): In one of the wildest games in World Series history, local kid David Freese ensures that he will be a hero in St. Louis forever.

One strike away -- twice! (Oct. 12, 2012, NLDS Game 5): The Nationals score six early runs off Adam Wainwright to begin the winner-take-all contest, but the Cardinals refuse to be denied, staging a four-run, ninth-inning rally for the ages.

St. Louis stuns Kershaw (Oct. 3, 2014, NLDS Game 1): Facing a 6-1 deficit against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw -- the 2014 NL Cy Young and MVP winner -- the Cardinals scrap their way back to a 10-9 victory.

Salsa power (July 20, 2018): Bolstered by the magical powers of his homemade salsa, Matt Carpenter becomes the second player in Major League history to hit three home runs and two doubles in a game.

Cubs

Arrieta’s masterpiece (Oct. 7, 2015, NL Wild Card Game): Continuing one of the most dominant second halves of a season by any pitcher in history, Jake Arrieta strikes out 11 Pirates and walks none in a complete-game shutout.

Schwarber goes way deep (Oct. 13, 2015, NLDS Game 4): Kyle Schwarber launches a baseball that lands atop the scoreboard as the Cubs beat the rival Cardinals and clinch a postseason series for the first time at home in Wrigley Field history.

Cubs win the pennant (Oct. 22, 2016, NLCS Game 5): Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo go deep off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and Kyle Hendricks shuts down the Dodgers as the Cubs clinch their first pennant since 1945.

They finally win it all (Nov. 2, 2016, World Series Game 7): The Cubs win in extra innings on the road to clinch the team's first World Series title since 1908, in a series they trailed three games to one entering Game 5.

Bote’s ultimate slam (Aug. 12, 2018): With the whole country watching on Sunday Night Baseball, infielder David Bote comes off the bench and lifts a two-out, two-strike, walk-off grand slam to send Wrigley into a frenzy.

Pirates

Bucs win it all in ‘71 (Oct. 17, 1971, Game 7 World Series): Steve Blass throws a complete game, and Roberto Clemente homers, as the Pirates beat the favored Orioles.

Cole Train leaves the station (June 11, 2013): Gerrit Cole, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, debuts at PNC Park and outduels Tim Lincecum in an 8-2 Pirates victory.

The Bucs top Cueto (Oct. 1, 2013, NL Wild Card Game): A raucous crowd at PNC Park sees the Pirates end two decades of futility with a cathartic 6-2 win over Johnny Cueto and the Reds.

Cutch to the rescue (July 11, 2015): A pair of nationally televised, 6-5 walk-off victories over the rival Cardinals begins on this night, when Andrew McCutchen finally ends a 14-inning marathon with a walk-off homer.

One hit was all they needed (Aug. 23, 2017): Dodgers starter Rich Hill carries a no-hitter through nine innings, but the Bucs hang in there until Josh Harrison breaks up Hill’s no-no and wins the game with a walk-off homer in the 10th.

Reds

An upset over the A’s (Oct. 20, 1990, World Series Game 4): Cincinnati stuns the powerhouse A's, who were playing in their third straight World Series, completing the sweep in Oakland for its first world championship since 1976.

Bruce clinches the Central (Sept. 28, 2010): Jay Bruce leads off the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off home run, pushing the Reds past the Astros and clinching the division title for Cincinnati.

Worth the wait (May 13, 2012): Following a 3-hour, 36-minute rain delay ahead of first pitch, Joey Votto knocks three homers -- including a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning -- to deliver a thrilling 9-6 win over Washington.

Homer’s first no-no (Sept. 28, 2012): With manager Dusty Baker away from the team while recovering from a stroke, Homer Bailey lifts his club by pitching the 15th no-hitter in Reds franchise history.

Lorenzen’s emotional homer (Aug. 19, 2016): Just back from bereavement leave following the death of his father, reliever Michael Lorenzen pitches 1 2/3 scoreless innings and hits a seventh-inning homer, garnering a curtain call from the Great American Ball Park crowd.

NL WEST

D-backs

Gonzalez’s title-clincher (Nov. 4, 2001, World Series Game 7): Luis Gonzalez provides the late-inning heroics with a well placed bloop off Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera, and Arizona goes from expansion team to champions in just four years.

Perfection for the Big Unit (May 18, 2004): A 40-year-old Randy Johnson becomes the oldest pitcher to throw a perfect game, striking out 13 Braves.

E-Jax goes unorthodox for no-no (June 25, 2010): All it took for journeyman Edwin Jackson to no-hit the Rays was work around eight walks and a hit batter while throwing 149 pitches.

Walk-off slam caps crazy comeback (Sept. 27, 2011): The NL West champs erase a five-run, 10th-inning deficit against the Dodgers, as Ryan Roberts smacks the walk-off grand slam before imitating manager Kirk Gibson’s famous arm pump going around the bases.

A wild Wild Card Game win (Oct. 4, 2017, NL Wild Card Game): How crazy was this back-and-forth battle at Chase Field? One of the key plays was a two-run triple by …. reliever Archie Bradley.

Dodgers

Gibson’s homer (Oct. 15, 1988, World Series Game 1): Though he could barely make it around the bases, Kirk Gibson takes Dennis Eckersley deep for one of baseball’s most iconic big flies.

Kershaw twirls a no-no (June 18, 2014): Only an error prevents a perfecto, as Clayton Kershaw strikes out 15 Rockies.

Dodgers give Vin a walk-off send-off (Sept. 25, 2016): With legendary announcer Vin Scully behind the mic at Chavez Ravine for the final time, the boys in blue clinch a division title.

Kershaw saves the day (Oct. 13, 2016, NLDS Game 5): In a winner-take-all contest on the road, Kershaw comes out of the bullpen on one day of rest to finish off the win for a tiring Kenley Jansen.

A blowout for the pennant (Oct. 19, 2017, NLCS Game 5): The Dodgers explode early against the Cubs, with Enrique Hernández’s three homers powering them to their first World Series since 1988.

Giants

A decade of success begins (Nov. 1, 2010, World Series Game 5): Tim Lincecum’s gem and Edgar Renteria’s homer help clinch the franchise’s first championship since 1954 -- when it was still in New York.

Cain is perfect (June 13, 2012): Matt Cain throws the first perfect game in Giants history, striking out 14 -- with an assist from right fielder Grégor Blanco’s catch.

Panda power (Oct. 24, 2012, World Series Game 1): Pablo Sandoval becomes the fourth player in Fall Classic history to homer three times in a game.

Giants win a marathon (Oct. 4, 2014, NLDS Game 2): Got six hours or so to kill? That’s about how long it took the Giants to outlast the Nationals in this 18-inning thriller.

MadBum puts ‘em on his back (Oct. 30, 2014, World Series Game 7): Madison Bumgarner finishes off one of the best postseason runs in baseball history with a heroic five-inning save to clinch the Giants’ third title in five years.

Padres

Padres win first postseason series (Oct. 7, 1984, NLCS Game 5): After falling behind 3-0 in the game, the Padres storm back for six runs in the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by Tony Gwynn's go-ahead two-run double off Rick Sutcliffe.

Padres shut out Braves in Game 2 (Oct. 8, 1998, NLCS Game 2): Padres take a 2-0 series lead over Atlanta in the NLCS as Kevin Brown throws an 11-K shutout and San Diego wins 3-0 en route to a six-game series victory.

Denorfia comes through vs. Chapman (Sept. 25, 2010): Chris Denorfia comes up huge against Aroldis Chapman in a September game in the midst of a pennant race, lacing a ninth-inning double down the left-field line to propel the Padres to a walk-off win and a half-game lead in the NL West.

Cashner flirts with perfection (Sept. 16, 2013): The Padres still haven’t thrown a no-hitter, but Andrew Cashner comes close, with a perfecto into the seventh inning, before a single broke up the bid -- though he still faces the minimum for the game, thanks to a double play.

Rain delay comeback (July 30, 2015): The Padres’ comeback from a 7-1 deficit is highlighted by Justin Upton’s go-ahead three-run homer off Jeurys Familia after a 44-minute rain delay.

Rockies

Ubaldo goes no-no (April 17, 2010): Ubaldo Jiménez throws the first, and to this point only, no-hitter in Rockies history.

Arenado says hello (June 7, 2013): A little more than a month after arriving in the big leagues, Nolan Arenado delivers his first career walk-off homer to win a wild one.

A Story begins (April 4, 2016): In his Major League debut, Trevor Story ignites a huge career-opening hot streak with a two-homer game against Zack Greinke.

A gem for Gray (Sept. 17, 2016): Jon Gray authors perhaps the most dominant pitching performance in Coors Field history, striking out a ballpark-record 16 and walking none in a shutout of the Padres.

Nolan cycles, walks off (June 18, 2017): Arenado celebrates Father’s Day with a walk-off home run that also seals the cycle -- and leaves him a bit bloodied in the celebration.