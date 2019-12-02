Cole, Strasburg to meet with Yanks (reports)
The Hot Stove is about to start sizzling for the Yankees, who are set to meet with prized free agent starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week, according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic. They are to meet with Cole today and
These players just joined the free-agent pool
A total of 56 players were non-tendered before Monday night’s deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, adding more to an already crowded free-agent market. Some of the names were very intriguing, which seems to be the case every year. Last year, Jonathan Schoop and Avisaíl García were among the
Wheeler reportedly already has a $100 million offer
After emerging as one of the National League's better power pitchers over the last two seasons (23-15, 3.65 ERA, 3.37 FIP, 8.9 K/9), Zack Wheeler is now a free agent. He is tied to Draft-pick compensation if he signs with a new team after being one of 10 players to
Sheffield crushes baseballs while smoking cigar
Gary Sheffield has still got it. Sheffield posted a video of himself taking swings on Instagram on Monday night, and there’s no question he still has that iconic swing. You know the one -- that classic bat wiggle. And he did it all while smoking a cigar, no less. Sheffield,
Analyzing Moose, Aguilar and Villar deals
When you think of the offseason, you think of the biggest names and the largest deals -- understandably so -- but there's obviously a lot more that goes into it. As we did last year, we'll keep a running list of each one, with the latest moves at the top.
Red Sox tender Bradley, trade León to Indians
BOSTON -- With Christian Vázquez now entrenched as the starting catcher, the Red Sox traded veteran Sandy León to the Indians in exchange for Minor League right-hander Adenys Bautista several hours before Monday's non-tender deadline. The Sox chose not to tender 2020 contracts to infielder Marco Hernandez and lefty reliever
Here are Winter Meetings FAQs to know
In most industries, meetings are a bore and chore. They consist of PowerPoints, "action items" and "check-ins," and the end result, usually, is just an agreement to "circle back" to everything at yet another meeting at a later date. Meetings are a necessary evil, a means to an end, an
Rangers meet with Rendon (source)
ARLINGTON -- A Sunday meeting with free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon was the highlight of two busy days for the Rangers. Here is what went down for the Rangers in the 48 hours prior to Monday's non-tender deadline. Rendon meeting Major League sources said Rangers general manager Jon Daniels and
Moustakas to Reds on 4-year deal (source)
CINCINNATI -- The Reds showed just how serious they were about upgrading their lineup this offseason on Monday. Cincinnati and free agent Mike Moustakas have agreed to a four-year $64 million contract, sources told MLB.com. It would be the largest contract ever given to a free agent in the franchise’s
Padres get infielder Profar from A's, deal Allen
SAN DIEGO -- After dealing Luis Urías to Milwaukee in a trade last week, the Padres found themselves in need of help at second base. It didn't take very long for general manager A.J. Preller to find it. The Padres and A’s finalized a trade on Monday afternoon, with second
Marlins claim Aguilar off waivers, deal for Villar
MIAMI -- After finishing last in the Major Leagues in home runs and second to last in runs scored last season, the Marlins on Monday made a series of moves that promise to dramatically upgrade their sluggish offense. Minutes after the 8 p.m. ET tender deadline, the Marlins announced they
Here is each team’s signature game of the decade
From World Series-clinching victories to no-hitters to dramatic comebacks, all 30 teams had their share of memorable games over the past decade. MLB.com beat reporters rolled out a list of each club's top 10 games of the decade on Monday, and we collected the No. 1 game for all 30
Projecting Rendon through 2026
Anthony Rendon could not have done much more to propel himself into the free-agent market under the best possible circumstances. The Nationals' third baseman enjoyed a career year in 2019, batting .319/.412/.598 with a National League-high 44 doubles, 34 home runs, and an MLB-high 126 RBIs, taking NL Silver Slugger
Moose's deal could be good news for Donaldson
After being limited to just 52 games with the Blue Jays and Indians in an injury plagued 2018, Josh Donaldson signed a one-year, $23 million contract with the Braves and re-established his value ahead of another go at free agency. He is tied to Draft-pick compensation if he signs with
Amid trade speculation, Marte wants to contend
One way or another, it seems, Starling Marte would prefer to play for a contending team next season. The Pirates haven’t publicly stated their plan for 2020, whether they intend to keep their current core intact or rebuild for the future under new general manager Ben Cherington. But following a
Cherington hires Sanders as Bucs' assistant GM
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pirates introduced Ben Cherington as their new general manager last month, one of the attributes Pirates president Travis Williams highlighted was Cherington’s reputation as a “talent magnet.” During his time with the Red Sox, Cherington helped identify and mentor bright, young front-office personnel on their way
MLB statement on Minors after Sanders meeting
Major League Baseball issued the following statement today following a productive meeting between Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. and United States Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: “MLB fully recognizes the importance of professional baseball to communities throughout the United States without a Major League team and, as our national pastime,
Could Mets swing trade for Hader?
The best All-MLB candidates who weren't All-Stars
For nearly nine decades, All-Star Game appearances have been baseball fans’ go-to tool for finding the best players in a given season. But the inherent problem with that approach has always been obvious; the Midsummer Classic is played with about 2 1/2 months left in the regular season, and a
Cruz voted winner of top DH award
MINNEAPOLIS -- The leader of the Bomba Squad both on and off the field, Nelson Cruz more than fulfilled all expectations the Twins could have had when they signed the veteran last offseason to fill their vacancy at designated hitter. On Monday, Cruz was unsurprisingly recognized for his ageless production
'Heck of a ride': World Series doc premieres
WASHINGTON -- More than an hour and a half before the premiere of the 2019 World Series documentary, Nationals fans were already lined along the sidewalk of The Anthem theater Monday night in D.C. As the racing presidents danced and welcomed them to the entrance, fans peaked over shoulders and
McCann, White Sox agree to 1-year deal
CHICAGO -- The White Sox announced on Monday they have agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.4 million deal with catcher James McCann. The club also declined to tender 2020 contracts to right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr, left-handed pitcher Caleb Frare and infielder Yolmer Sánchez, and released right-hander Thyago Vieira so
What we know -- and don't -- about free agency
We’re one month into Hot Stove season and one week away from the Winter Meetings. With the market moving more briskly than a year ago and some of you catching up on baseball on the heels of the holiday, this is as good a time as any to take stock