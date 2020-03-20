Watch every 2018-19 game free on MLB.TV

There's no live baseball for the time being, but you can now experience the last two years of Major League action on MLB.TV for free. The MLB.TV archives of the 2018 and '19 seasons are open and accessible for all, which means more than 4,800 games are available to stream

There's no live baseball for the time being, but you can now experience the last two years of Major League action on MLB.TV for free.

The MLB.TV archives of the 2018 and '19 seasons are open and accessible for all, which means more than 4,800 games are available to stream for a limited time, postseason included.

• Tons of classic games available on YouTube

Relive unforgettable 2019 moments like the Nationals winning their first World Series title and Justin Verlander throwing his third career no-hitter. Or go back to 2018 and rewatch each of the Red Sox's franchise-record 108 wins and National League MVP Award winner Christian Yelich's 36 home runs. And, of course, be sure to get your fill of Mike Trout highlights while you're at it.

Those are just a few examples of everything that is now at your fingertips. Log in or create an account to start watching today.