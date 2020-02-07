Giants sign speedy OF Hamilton, RHP Vincent

The Giants on Friday signed outfielder Billy Hamilton and right-hander Nick Vincent to Minor League deals with invites to Major League Spring Training. Hamilton, a speedy defensive-first outfielder, spent last season with the Royals and the Braves, appearing in 119 games between the two clubs with a .218/.289/.275 slash line.

The Giants on Friday signed outfielder Billy Hamilton and right-hander Nick Vincent to Minor League deals with invites to Major League Spring Training.

Hamilton, a speedy defensive-first outfielder, spent last season with the Royals and the Braves, appearing in 119 games between the two clubs with a .218/.289/.275 slash line. He stole 22 bases last season and swiped over 50 each season from 2014-17 when he was with the Reds.

Vincent spent part of 2019 with the Giants, making 18 appearances (one start) with a 5.58 ERA before being released and signing with the Phillies, where he fared better in 14 relief appearances (1.93 ERA).