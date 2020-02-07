Pence-Giants reunion may be in works (report)

Former Giants outfielder Hunter Pence is headed to San Francisco for a physical and will join the team if all goes well, according to NBC Sports sources. Pence reportedly turned down offers from the Astros, who drafted him in the second round in 2004, and Padres. The Giants have not

Former Giants outfielder Hunter Pence is headed to San Francisco for a physical and will join the team if all goes well, according to NBC Sports sources. Pence reportedly turned down offers from the Astros, who drafted him in the second round in 2004, and Padres. The Giants have not confirmed the potential deal.

It would be Pence’s second stint with the Giants. He previously played for them from 2012-18, arriving in a trade at the Trade Deadline in 2012 from the Phillies, who had acquired him the prior July from the Astros. Pence won the 2012 and ‘14 World Series with the Giants. His role was particularly prominent in ‘12, when he gave speeches to the team in the dugout as they faced elimination in the National League Division Series and NL Championship Series -- starting with Game 3 of the NLDS, when the Giants were on the verge of being swept.

Pence will turn 37 in April. He spent the 2019 season with the Rangers, making the team with a strong Spring Training showing after signing a Minor League contract with the club. Playing primarily as a DH, Pence played in 83 games, hitting .297 with 18 homers and a .910 OPS. He missed time with a strained right groin and a lower back strain.

Pence was an All-Star in 2019 for the first time since ‘14 with the Giants, and was named Sporting News and Players Choice Comeback Player of the Year in the American League.

