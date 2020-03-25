Birdland guide to Opening Day at Home

The Orioles join Major League Baseball in celebrating Opening Day at Home on Thursday -- a full slate of 30 games nationally available across various platforms, including digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would have been Opening Day. The experience is intended to invite fans

The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity on a day many were looking forward to, while underscoring the importance of staying home and staying healthy.

Where to watch

Head over to the Orioles' Facebook page and Twitter feed and YouTube’s MLB Vault at 4 p.m. ET for your free admission to relive the Orioles’ thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the 2014 ALDS. The game will also be available to stream on Orioles.com.

Grab your snacks, put on your jerseys and get ready to cheer when Delmon Young rips a game-winning double down the left-field line.

#OTD in 2014



Cruz is in! Pearce is in! Hardy around third, he's going to try to score, and... SAFE! 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃!#Birdland x @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/1eqp2oPXWt — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 3, 2019

Show off your Orioles pride

Throw on your favorite Orioles gear and pick the best seat in your house for a day full of baseball. We recommend an Orioles Maryland flag script jersey in honor of Maryland Day, which was Wednesday. Remember to use the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome to show off your Orioles pride and connect with other fans.

Opening Day food inspiration

For classic ballpark fare in the comfort of your own home, grill up hot dogs, microwave popcorn and indulge in ice cream. Peanuts and Cracker Jack are OK, too.

If you’re feeling ambitious and have the ingredients in your kitchen, try to recreate Oriole Park favorites, like a Boog’s BBQ sandwich or Chesapeake waffle fries topped with homemade crab dip.

Celebrate Opening Day at home with us

Using the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome, fans can connect with one another while watching their team's selected game. We can't wait to have a catch with you on Opening Day.

Activities you can do

• Learn how to score a baseball game. Check out A Fan’s Guide to Keeping Score, by Bob Brown. By the time the regular season begins, you’ll already be a pro.

• Mute your stream and do your own play-by-play of one of the most exciting games in Orioles history.

• Follow along on @Orioles social media to play all of your favorite in-game features.