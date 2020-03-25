Join Opening Day at Home with 30 classic games

You can still celebrate Opening Day this year -- with fans around the globe. On Thursday, Major League Baseball will present “Opening Day at Home” -- a full slate of 30 games broadcast nationally across various platforms, including digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would

On Thursday, Major League Baseball will present “Opening Day at Home” -- a full slate of 30 games broadcast nationally across various platforms, including digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would have been Opening Day. The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity on a day many were looking forward to, while underscoring the importance of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There will be one game -- a victory, of course – broadcast for each MLB club. Fans will have the chance to enjoy postseason triumphs, spectacular individual feats and more, reliving fond memories while doing their part to keep their communities safe.

All games will be streamed on MLB.com, as well as through one of MLB’s social media channels, on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, and by using the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome, fans can connect with each other while watching their team’s selected game at a set time. In addition, on MLB Network, you can watch classic Opening Day games all day, beginning at 1 p.m. ET with Derek Jeter’s first Opening Day in 1996, and ending at midnight with Tuffy Rhodes’ unforgettable three-homer day for the Cubs against Doc Gooden and the Mets in 1994. Meanwhile, ESPN2 will air a Home Run Derby marathon beginning at 6 p.m. ET, starting with Pete Alonso’s 2019 triumph, followed by the derbies from 2018, ’17 and ’15.

On top of that, all 2018 and ’19 games are now available for free to all fans through MLB.TV, and many classic games are available in full on YouTube.

“Opening Day at Home” also will be an opportunity for MLB to raise awareness for several worthy charities that are helping provide relief to the most vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic. Last week, MLB and the MLBPA made a $1 million joint donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels, in addition to a $30 million commitment made by MLB clubs to emergency relief for ballpark employees. If so willing and able, fans can contribute toward these charities, MLB official charity Boys & Girls Clubs of America and additional causes at MLB.com/give.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 30 games that will be streaming for “Opening Day at Home,” each listed with its start time and alternate media platform. A timeline of the entire day’s slate is also included below.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays: Joey Bats’ epic flip (12:15 p.m. ET)

José Bautista obliterates a go-ahead, three-run homer in Game 5 of the 2015 AL Division Series -- and punctuates it with a celebration for the ages.

Also available on: Las Mayores Facebook

Orioles: A dramatic comeback (4 p.m. ET)

Down three runs in the bottom of the eighth, Baltimore fights back in Game 2 of the 2014 ALDS.

Also available on: MLB Vault YouTube channel

Rays: Game 162, for all the marbles (11 a.m. ET)

The 2011 AL Wild Card race comes down to the final day of the regular season, and the results are memorable.

Also available on: Cut4 Twitter

Red Sox: The Game 4 miracle (6 p.m. ET)

Dave Roberts steals second base, and the 2004 Sox embark upon the only comeback from a 3-0 postseason series deficit in MLB history.

Also available on: MLB Facebook

Yankees: Boone walks it off (2:50 p.m. ET)

Relive the Yankees' dramatic win over the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series.

Also available on: MLB Facebook

AL CENTRAL

Indians: 22 in a row (9 a.m. ET)

The 2017 Tribe extends its AL-record win streak to a mind-boggling 22, in walk-off fashion.

Also available on: Las Mayores Facebook

Royals: Crown them (6:05 p.m. ET)

A dramatic 2015 championship run concludes with a ninth-inning rally and a 12th-inning explosion in Game 5 at Citi Field.

Also available on: Las Mayores Twitter

Tigers: JV twirls first no-no (9 a.m. ET)

A 24-year-old Justin Verlander strikes out 12 Brewers on his way to a no-hitter at Comerica Park in 2007.

Also available on: MLB Facebook

Twins: Tiebreaker yields division crown (11:15 a.m. ET)

The 2009 AL Central race requires a 163rd game, and Minnesota outlasts Detroit in an extra-innings battle at the Metrodome.

Also available on: Las Mayores Twitter

White Sox: Perfection for Buehrle (4 p.m. ET)

On a Thursday afternoon in 2009, Mark Buehrle treats the South Side fans to a little perfecto -- with some help from substitute center fielder Dewayne Wise.

Also available on: Cut4 Twitter

AL WEST

Angels: Trout takes the Big Apple (12 p.m. ET)

Mike Trout puts on a show on the big stage at Yankee Stadium in 2018, smacking three doubles and a home run for his first career five-hit game.

Also available on: MLB YouTube channel

Astros: JV notches no-no No. 3 (12 p.m. ET)

Verlander is in dominant form in Toronto, piling up 14 K’s while becoming the sixth pitcher to collect three career no-hitters.

Also available on: MLB Twitter

Athletics: The streak goes to 20 (6 p.m. ET)

Future “Moneyball” star Scott Hatteberg walks off the Royals and caps an incredible winning streak for the 2002 A’s, who turn the AL West race on its head.

Also available on: Cut4 Twitter

Mariners: The King is perfect (3:30 p.m. ET)

Already miss Félix Hernández in Seattle? Turn back the clock to the summer afternoon in 2012 when he took his throne and painted a masterpiece against the Rays.

Also available on: Las Mayores Facebook

Rangers: Texas wins the pennant (9 p.m. ET)

The franchise punches a ticket to its first World Series by finishing off the Yankees in ALCS Game 6.

Also available on: Las Mayores Facebook

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

Braves: Acuña slams Dodgers (3:05 p.m. ET)

Rookie sensation Ronald Acuña Jr. fends off elimination in the 2018 NLDS, striking the big blow with the bases loaded.

Also available on: Las Mayores Twitter

Marlins: Beckett slams the door (6 p.m. ET)

Josh Beckett locks up 2003 World Series MVP honors by outdueling Andy Pettitte in this Game 6 clincher.

Also available on: Las Mayores Facebook

Mets: Win or go home (6 p.m. ET)

Jacob deGrom and Daniel Murphy star, as the Mets advance past the Dodgers in Game 5 of a back-and-forth 2015 NLDS.

Also available on: MLB Twitter

Nationals: A Game 7 thriller (3 p.m. ET)

Remember this one? A never-say-die team summons one more rally to win the 2019 World Series.

Also available on: MLB YouTube channel

Phillies: Harper’s heroics (9 a.m. ET)

Bryce Harper authors the signature moment of his debut season in Philly, launching a walk-off grand slam.

Also available on: MLB Twitter

NL CENTRAL

Brewers: Crew spoils Rocktober (8:30 a.m. ET)

In a tense NLDS opener in 2018, Christian Yelich goes deep, and Mike Moustakas walks off the Rox at Miller Park.

Also available on: MLB YouTube channel

Cardinals: The David Freese Game (11 a.m. ET)

Down to their last strike in Game 6 of the World Series, the 2011 Cards fight back multiple times, and say, “We’ll see you tomorrow night.”

Also available on: MLB Facebook

Cubs: The drought is over (6:05 p.m. ET)

The Indians push them to the brink, but the Cubs squeeze past Cleveland in a dramatic Game 7 and finally win their first championship since 1908.

Also available on: MLB YouTube channel

Pirates: Triumphant return to October (8:30 a.m. ET)

PNC Park is hyped for Pittsburgh’s first postseason game since 1992 -- just ask Johnny Cueto -- and the Bucs advance past the Reds in the 2013 NL Wild Card Game.

Also available on: Las Mayores Twitter

Reds: Starting it off right (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati wins its 2019 opener, as Luis Castillo strikes out eight and Derek Dietrich delivers a pinch-hit, go-ahead, three-run homer.

Also available on: MLB Vault YouTube channel

NL WEST

D-backs: Gonzalez walks off Mo (10 p.m. ET)

Game 7, ninth inning, score tied, runners on base. It’s the scenario every kid imagines, and Luis Gonzalez comes through to win it all in 2001 -- off the best closer in baseball history.

Also available on: MLB Facebook

Dodgers: Kershaw no-hits Rox (9 p.m. ET)

There have been so many Clayton Kershaw gems at Dodger Stadium, but none quite like this one from 2014: a 15-strikeout tour de force that was oh-so-close to perfection.

Also available on: MLB Twitter

Giants: MadBum adds to his legend (10:30 p.m. ET)

Talk about putting the team on your back. Madison Bumgarner adds a World Series MVP Award to his trophy case with a jaw-dropping effort in Game 7 of the 2014 Fall Classic.

Also available on: MLB YouTube channel

Padres: Down 6? Watch this! (9:30 p.m. ET)

Six-run deficit in the ninth? No sweat. The Padres stage a franchise-record comeback in the ninth and then score five more in the 12th for good measure to claim a 5-hour, 4-minute marathon at Coors Field in 2019.

Also available on: Las Mayores Twitter

Rockies: Nolan cycles on Father’s Day (3 p.m. ET)

Walk-off homer? Check. Cycle? Check. Father’s Day gift? Also check. Nolan Arenado gets a three-for-one deal in this Coors Field thriller from 2017.

Also available on: MLB Twitter

Full Timeline:

8:30 a.m. ET: Brewers (Crew spoils Rocktober)

8:30 a.m. ET: Pirates (Triumphant return to October)

9 a.m. ET: Phillies (Harper’s heroics)

9 a.m. ET: Tigers (JV twirls first no-no)

9 a.m. ET: Indians (22 in a row)

11 a.m. ET: Rays (Game 162, for all the marbles)

11 a.m. ET: Cardinals (The David Freese Game)

11:15 a.m. ET: Twins (Tiebreaker yields division crown)

12 p.m. ET: Angels (Trout takes the Big Apple)

12 p.m. ET: Astros (JV notches no-no No. 3)

12:15 p.m. ET: Blue Jays (Joey Bats’ epic flip)

1 p.m. ET: Reds (Starting it off right)

2:50 p.m. ET: Yankees (Boone walks it off)

3 p.m. ET: Nationals (A Game 7 thriller)

3 p.m. ET: Rockies (Nolan cycles on Father’s Day)

3:05 p.m. ET: Braves (Acuña slams Dodgers)

3:30 p.m. ET: Mariners (The King is perfect)

4 p.m. ET: Orioles (A dramatic comeback)

4 p.m. ET: White Sox (Perfection for Buehrle)

6 p.m. ET: Red Sox (The Game 4 miracle)

6 p.m. ET: Mets (Win or go home)

6 p.m. ET: Marlins (Beckett slams the door)

6 p.m. ET: Athletics (The streak goes to 20)

6:05 p.m. ET: Cubs (The drought is over)

6:05 p.m. ET: Royals (Crown them)

9 p.m. ET: Dodgers (Kershaw no-hits Rox)

9 p.m. ET: Rangers (Texas wins the pennant)

9:30 p.m. ET: Padres (Down 6? Watch this!)

10 p.m. ET: D-backs (Gonzalez walks off Mo)

10:30 p.m. ET: Giants (MadBum adds to his legend)