Blooper went from mascot to math tutor

In normal times, our mascots are here to entertain. They are here to dance and jump and run and prank and maybe engage in a little fraud. They are generally the mirthful light in our lives.

But these are not exactly normal times. So Blooper, the Braves mascot, did the most unexpected thing: He tutored kids in math. Seriously.

The fuzzy weirdo requested his young fans to send in the math problems they were struggling with. He then hopped online, grabbed a white board and a marker and got to work.

Check it out below:

Frankly, I don't think I was ever prepared to see a mascot take the square root of anything. Now I'm just wondering when the Phanatic will start teaching kids about the symbolism in "Moby Dick."

