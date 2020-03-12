FAQ: How coronavirus affects Blue Jays, MLB

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- There are more questions than answers in the immediate aftermath of Major League Baseball’s announcement of the suspension of Spring Training games and the delay of the start of the 2020 season by at least two weeks, but Toronto officials hope to be able to provide clarity

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- There are more questions than answers in the immediate aftermath of Major League Baseball’s announcement of the suspension of Spring Training games and the delay of the start of the 2020 season by at least two weeks, but Toronto officials hope to be able to provide clarity in the coming days.

“For the health and safety of Blue Jays fans, staff, and players, the club is in full support of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone the remainder of Grapefruit League play in Florida and delay the start of the 2020 season,” the club said in a statement.

“The Blue Jays are working in real-time coordination with Major League Baseball, Toronto Public Health, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, with the safety of our fans, staff and players at the forefront of our planning. We thank you for your patience and support. To all our fans, we encourage you to exercise preventative measures recommended by health officials.

“We will communicate additional information, including our ticket policy for impacted games, as details become available.”

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

How might this affect the Blue Jays once play resumes?

It is possible that the delay of the 2020 season’s start might allow for players who were unlikely to be ready for Opening Day to become available. Reliever Rafael Dolis underwent an appendectomy on March 5 and was slated to be ready to return not long after Opening Day. Left-hander Ryan Borucki battled elbow tightness early in spring and has worked his way up to long tossing on flat ground, but he could be on a mound in the near future.

What are they saying?

“It’s a unique situation,” reliever Jordan Romano said. “I never thought we’d be in this situation. First and foremost, it’s [about] keeping people safe. It wouldn’t affect guys like me that much. If I get it, it’s not that big of a deal, but just thinking my grandparents were down here a week ago and they’re still in Florida. It’s just thinking of the older population and stuff like that. It’s definitely the right thing to do. Going forward, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know how long we’re going to be delayed for, it’s just an unfortunate situation all around.”

Alexis Brudnicki is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter @baseballexis.