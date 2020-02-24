Keller stays grounded in first outing, mostly

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Right-hander Brad Keller, the Royals’ Opening Day starter last year, made his spring debut Monday afternoon and threw one inning in the team’s 8-5 victory over the Padres at Surprise Stadium. It was Mike Matheny’s first win as the Royals’ manager.

Keller made one mistake, a 2-0 sinker to Manny Machado, who muscled it over the left-field fence for a two-run home run.

Keller gave up a ground-ball single to Josh Naylor that beat the shift just before that. Keller induced four ground balls from the five hitters he faced.

“For the first time out, I think it went all right,” Keller said. “I gave up a shift beater, and those things happen. Then had a sinker [to Machado] I wish could have been a little more inside.

“I got ground balls when I needed to. I was down in the zone and when I wanted to go up, I did that. It was good.”

Keller said the plan was for him to just go one inning.

“I’ve only had one live BP, so this was just going to be one inning,” he said.

Sense of urgency for Holland

Right-hander Greg Holland , signed to a Minor League deal, finds himself with more of a sense of urgency than in past springs.

“It’s a little different scenario trying to make a team as opposed to just trying to get ready for Opening Day,” he said. “There’s some adjustments I have to make. I need to be a little more ahead of schedule than I have in the past. I still have to be smart and look at the big picture.

“But physically I feel really good.”

Holland made his spring debut and tossed a 1-2-3 inning. He didn’t throw his signature slider but mixed in a few curveballs with his four-seam and two-seam fastballs.

“It’s like Opening Day -- you just want to get it over with,” he said. “Even now, there’s still a little anxiety and nerves that go into it. It kind of feels like it takes forever to get it done.”

Matheny, though, was impressed with Holland, who got the win.

“Threw strikes but also got hitters to expand the zone,” Matheny said. “That’s going to be his game.”

Franco OK

Royals third baseman Maikel Franco was hit in the face with a throw during pitchers fielding practice. Athletic trainer Nick Kenney said Franco is fine.

Up next

The Royals will play the Rangers at 2:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Surprise Stadium. Right-hander Jorge López , who started the Cactus League opener against the Rangers on Friday and threw two scoreless innings, will start again. Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal , signed to a Minor League deal, also will pitch. He threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his first appearance.