Did this Harper HR actually land on the highway?

Bryce Harper is a superstar because he does a lot of things really well on a baseball field. He's a good fielder. He has a strong arm. He has an incredible eye at the plate.

But what makes Harper stand out is his power. That's been the case since he was hitting 500-foot home runs in high school. And it has continued into his adult years. He won the 2018 Home Run Derby with an impressive flurry of late home runs.

On Wednesday, he did it again. This time he hit a ball clear out of the stadium in right field before it disappeared into the ether.

Bryce Harper just casually hit a baseball onto the highway. pic.twitter.com/hQ0AbJv19h — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2020

While it certainly looked like the ball was on its way to the highway -- and it is tempting to believe it landed between a couple speeding cars -- it's worth noting that it probably didn't reach the road. There's a lot of space between the right-field fence and the highway beyond it.

I mean, there's no way that landed on the highway but sure https://t.co/WkrZBELiCo pic.twitter.com/2MDgA0eBZP — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) March 4, 2020

But, really, who cares whether the ball technically hit the highway and sent cars scrambling to avoid it? You can see the homer and it's mighty impressive. Petty concerns like physical distance and the limits of human achievement can't take anything away from it.