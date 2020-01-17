Inbox: Are the Cardinals set in left field?
ST. LOUIS -- With less than a month remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, there’s a lot to discuss about the Cardinals’ offseason -- what they have done and what they haven’t. Many of you asked about the health of Carlos Martínez, Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks
Does the organization think it has its starting left fielder on the roster right now?
-- Eric, Buffalo, N.Y.
The Cardinals believe they do, and they are confident in their starting left-field options if they end up not adding a left fielder before the season begins. The front office recognizes it needs to fix the offensive problems that plagued last season and that left field is an open spot for them to do so, but they have consistently said they’re not going to make a deal unless it’s the right one for them. As things stand right now, the starting left fielder is someone in the mix of the outfield group we’ve talked about all offseason --
But the Cardinals aren’t using that competition to say they’re not looking for a left fielder. They are interested in bringing
Alright it’s an Arenado question, but a different approach. Which players would you be willing to trade away to land Arenado? What would be your package of players to get him?— Mike Heise (@heise_mike) January 16, 2020
Mike H, Columbia, IL
Good question, and I’ll point you to this story for which I teamed up with some of my colleagues. In this scenario, I offered catcher
What do you think, with the guys on the roster now, the five-man rotation will look like?
-- J.D. McMillian, Collierville, Tenn.
My prediction, as of Jan. 17, is:
Robyn, born/raised STL, been gone 21 years (ATL for the last 13). I was really impressed with Ryan Helsley at the end of the season. Any talk about gearing him up for closer spot? #STLCards— rfaintich2020 (@rfaintich2020) January 16, 2020
You have a good eye, because the Cardinals were impressed with
I’m hoping to see Andrew Knizner on the Major League roster this season. Any recent indication of free-agent catcher searching by the front office?
-- Mark, Richmond, Va.
The Cardinals are interested in signing a veteran backup catcher this season. This was a topic at the Winter Meetings in December, and it’s still true today. Signing Matt Wieters to a Minor League contract worked out well in 2019, as Wieters stepped in smoothly when Yadier Molina was on the injured list for a month. The Cardinals have been linked to Wieters again, but it’s a matter of him wanting to go where he can get a better contract for the season he put together (.214/.268/.435 with 11 home runs in 67 games). We’re most likely going to see this market move closer to Spring Training.
With a veteran backup catcher on the roster, Knizner can get everyday playing time in Triple-A. The 24-year-old is seen as next-in-line to Molina, and the Cardinals don’t want Knizner to sit on the bench and get limited at-bats for the entire season if he can get quality playing time in Memphis.
With Jose Martinez gone, who becomes the go to pinch hitter in big situations? Avery, Altoona PA— Avery McGinnis (@averymcginnis_) January 17, 2020
This is a good question the Cardinals will have to address, and it’s something we’ll get clarity on first in the spring and as the season opens. My gut reaction is
Is Jeff Albert in the clear? With the recent news of others associated (with the sign-stealing allegations of the Houston Astros), will this have any impact?
-- B.D., Denver
Albert was Houston’s Minor League hitting coordinator in 2017 and was promoted to the Majors in 2018. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said at the Winter Meetings that Albert told the Cardinals he was not involved and that he cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported that hitting coach Jeff Albert will not face any punishment from MLB.
