3 hypothetical Arenado deals: TEX, STL, ATL
With Nolan Arenado trade rumors swirling, we asked analyst Mike Petriello to play the role of Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich and solicit theoretical offers for the All-Star third baseman from our Rangers, Cardinals and Braves beat reporters. I’m not Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich, but for the sake of
With
I’m not Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich, but for the sake of this argument -- the one about where “I” might trade Nolan Arenado, and for how much -- we’re going to pretend I am.
Normally, the idea of trading one of the most elite players in the game wouldn’t even come across my desk. After all, Arenado is only turning 29 in April. He’s been an exemplary person and teammate in addition to his obvious on-the-field skills. And: It was a mere 11 months ago that we signed him to an eight-year, $260 million extension.
But friends, these are not normal times. Despite the usual great season from Arenado, we just lost 91 games, and even by the usual standards of difficulty pitching at altitude, the club’s 5.58 ERA was the third worst in club history.
Arenado has an opt-out following the 2021 season, and if he doesn’t feel we’re true contenders, he could pack up and walk, leaving us with nothing. We don’t want that, but we’re also not going to blow it all up and rebuild. We think we can make a run with Arenado this year, since we have most of the same pieces we had in 2017 and ‘18, so if you’re going to get us to give him up, you’d better be ready with players to help us right now -- not just far-away low Minors talent. (Though we’d take that, too.)
Since he has a no-trade clause, we’re only even entertaining this because he’s yet to tell us not to, and I’d be negligent in my duties if I didn’t at least listen, because there’s a chance that I might be able to acquire some top-flight pitching talent via trade, and because in
There have been two teams publicly connected to Arenado -- the Cardinals and the Rangers -- and with
With that in mind, I’m calling on T.R. Sullivan, our Rangers beat reporter; Anne Rogers, our Cardinals beat reporter; and Mark Bowman, our Braves beat reporter, to act as proxy GMs for their respective clubs.
I ask you: What can your team give me for Arenado? Please explain your reasoning, and then give me one concrete offer that you think is within the realm of possibilities. And at the end of this piece, I will tell the world which club I think has a better theoretical offer.
-- Mike Petriello
THE CASE FOR THE RANGERS
The Rangers have made it no secret they need a third baseman. That has been their goal from the beginning of the offseason. Though they seemed to fulfill it by signing
That is always a possibility. But if the Rangers are going to make that trade, that’s the chance they need to take.
The Rangers have the needed inventory to make a strong offer for Arenado -- at least, from the Rangers’ viewpoint. Whether the Rockies see the Rangers' talent in the same light is up to their evaluators.
Every club has some untouchables. The Rangers' list has to include third baseman Josh Jung and right-handers
THE RANGERS’ OFFER:
-- T.R. Sullivan
THE CASE FOR THE CARDINALS
The Cardinals need offense. They need it bad. Adding an everyday third baseman who hits around 40 home runs every season would be splendid, and adding Arenado’s Gold Glove defense to the Cardinals’ infield would be a beautiful sight to see.
The Cardinals know it will take a huge haul, and there are many things to consider, like the financial implications ($35 million is a significant spike to their 2020 payroll), Arenado’s opt-out after '21 (are the Cardinals getting two years or seven years of control?) and more. But a chance to seriously contend for a World Series this year? It just might be worth it.
Pitcher
If I offer this package, though, I’d want to be absolutely sure to address Arenado’s opt-out, so the Cardinals could guarantee more years of control for what they’re giving up.
THE CARDINALS’ OFFER:
-- Anne Rogers
THE CASE FOR THE BRAVES
When Alex Anthopoulos was Toronto’s general manager, he traded for a 29-year-old Josh Donaldson and watched him produce an MVP season while helping the Blue Jays win the American League East in 2015 and '16. And now Anthopoulos -- who brought Donaldson to Atlanta last year and just watched him agree to a deal with Minnesota -- could trade for another power-hitting, Gold Glove-caliber, 29-year-old third baseman.
The Braves have a deeper farm system than the Rangers and Rockies, and their willingness to part with top prospects likely rests on whether Arenado is willing to waive his opt-out after the 2021 season and agree to stay with Atlanta for the full seven years on his contract.
If the Braves were assured the seven years of potential control remaining on Arenado’s contract, they would be willing to pay the steep price required to pair him with
If I were Anthopoulos, here is what I would be willing to give up:
THE BRAVES’ OFFER:
-- Mark Bowman
THE VERDICT
Nolan, thanks for everything you've done for us ... and we hope you enjoy your time in Atlanta.
All three offers were strong. The fact that both the Cardinals and Rangers were willing to supply the catching talent we so desperately need made each of those packages enticing, and, if we're playing to the judges here, the idea of Bader patrolling center field in Coors Field is extremely appealing.
But ultimately, we’re choosing the Braves because Anderson is exactly the kind of top-end pitching talent we're always looking for -- he's the No. 31 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline -- and because he's closer to the Majors and has more bat-missing ability than Liberatore. Having reached Triple-A in 2019, he could see time in our rotation as soon as this summer.
In addition to taking the best pitcher on the table, when we look at the outfield prospects mentioned, we rate Waters over Taveras by a lot. A lot. He's a top 25 prospect, and like Anderson, he's reached Triple-A and could be in Denver sometime in the summer of 2020. We love that he's a switch-hitter and has the speed to possibly be a plus fielder, and we're interested in finding out if, now that he's no longer blocked by Pache, he can be our long-term center fielder.
While we're waiting on that, Inciarte gives us the elite defender we've needed for years in center. (Statcast has four years of tracking on outfielders, and Inciarte is No. 1 in Outs Above Average.) We can't stress enough how important it is to have fielders to go get it in our massive outfield, because that’s a huge help for our pitchers, and that might offset any concerns over his bat. If Waters arrives sooner than expected and
Finally, we don't mind one lottery ticket, and De La Cruz isn't even that far away, having reached Double-A last year.
Are we better than we'd be if we still had Arenado? Maybe not for 2020. But if we can't be sure he's going to stay here long-term, we're much happier adding all of this talent now than waiting for him to possibly walk away.
-- Mike Petriello
Mike Petriello is an analyst for MLB.com and the host of the Statcast podcast.
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.
T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.
Anne Rogers covers the Cardinals for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @anne__rogers and on Facebook.