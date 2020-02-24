Archer (neck) day to day, scratched vs. Yanks

Pirates right-hander Chris Archer will not make his spring debut against former Buc and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Monday night in Tampa, Fla. Archer was scratched from his start because of neck tightness, and his status is listed as day to day. Chris Stratton will start in place of

Archer was scratched from his start because of neck tightness, and his status is listed as day to day. Chris Stratton will start in place of Archer.