Mariners grant Anderson his release

SEATTLE -- Veteran right-handed pitcher Cody Anderson , who dealt with elbow issues in Spring Training, was released by the Mariners last week prior to Major League Baseball’s roster freeze, the club announced Friday.

The 29-year-old had requested his release and is now a free agent. Anderson signed with the Mariners as a Minor League free agent on Feb. 17 and appeared in just two Cactus League games, allowing four runs on eight hits – including a pair of home runs – in three innings.

Anderson had been brought in as a non-roster invitee to add some potential starting depth. He went 9-9 with a 4.76 ERA in 39 career games (including 26 starts) with the Indians in 2015-16 and 2019, but missed all of 2017-18 following Tommy John surgery.

Anderson attempted to return from his two-year layoff last season, but posted a 9.35 ERA in five games (two starts) while throwing 8 2/3 innings for the Indians and was 0-2 with a 4.56 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Columbus.

Anderson’s release leaves the Mariners with 43 players in Major League camp, which currently is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.