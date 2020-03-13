What fans need to know about coronavirus 

On Thursday, Major League Baseball took action in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, suspending the remainder of Spring Training games and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. The decision came after discussions with all 30 teams, as well as the MLB Players

On Thursday, Major League Baseball took action in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, suspending the remainder of Spring Training games and delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. The decision came after discussions with all 30 teams, as well as the MLB Players Association.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” the league said in a release.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

• FAQ: What to know about delayed Opening Day

For the players preparing for a new season, and the fans excited for Opening Day, the longer wait for baseball’s return will be a difficult one. But the most important thing is that everyone does their best to protect their health, as well as the health of their family, friends and communities.

To that end, here is a breakdown of what you need to know about coronavirus, and recommendations for staying safe during this time, via the experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What are coronavirus and COVID-19?

Coronavirus is a general term for a family of viruses, several of which are known to cause respiratory infections in humans. This current outbreak -- which began in Wuhan, China, in December -- was caused by a novel (not previously identified) coronavirus that the WHO named coronavirus disease 2019 (abbreviated COVID-19).

• Players react to coronavirus, delay of Opening Day

How does COVID-19 spread?

The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or exhales. There are two main ways the transmission can occur:

1) Person-to-person: This happens when people are in close contact (within 6 feet) of each other. If these respiratory droplets land in the mouths or noses of someone nearby, or are inhaled into the lungs, the virus can spread.

2) Via contaminated surfaces or objects: Respiratory droplets also can land on surfaces or objects. If a healthy person touches these, and then touches their own mouth, nose or eyes, they can become infected.

How to protect yourself

There are several things you can do, and encourage others to do, to avoid infection.

1) Keep your hands clean: Wash your hands often, especially after spending time in a public place, and before eating. Soap and water work well, but make sure to wash for at least 20 seconds and to cover all areas of your hands, including thumbs and between fingers.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

2) Avoid touching your face: As much as possible, try not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth, especially if you have not washed your hands recently.

3) Keep surfaces and objects clean: This applies particularly to things you touch all the time, such as doorknobs, countertops, faucets, and even phones. Use water and detergent or soap to clean, and disinfect with EPA-registered household disinfectants.

4) Keep your distance: Practice social distancing. Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick, or who is coughing or sneezing.

How to protect the people around you

Remember that we all are responsible for helping keep the people in our communities safe, using these measures.

1) Cover your mouth: If you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth with a tissue, if one is handy, and immediately dispose of it and wash your hands thoroughly. If you do not have a tissue, cover your mouth with the inside of your elbow rather than your bare hand.

2) If you’re sick, take precautions: Even if your symptoms are mild, you can spread the virus to others -- including those who might be more vulnerable. To avoid that outcome, stay home and avoid going out in public, unless you are required to leave to get medical care (before visiting your doctor, call ahead). As much as possible, limit contact with others in your household, and avoid sharing items. You also can wear a face mask when around other people.

Recognizing the symptoms

It is believed that a person may develop symptoms anytime from 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus. The most common are:

• Fever

• Fatigue

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

Who is most vulnerable?

While most people will experience only mild symptoms -- and about 80 percent will recover without needing special treatment -- about one in six will become seriously ill. Older adults and those who have serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

Where to find more information

• Your local health department’s web site

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

• World Health Organization