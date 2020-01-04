Padres re-sign reliever Stammen (source)

The Padres and reliever Craig Stammen have agreed on a two-year deal for a guaranteed $9 million, a source has told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. Morosi reports that there is a team option for 2022, along with multiple performance bonuses. MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal. The

The Padres and reliever Craig Stammen have agreed on a two-year deal for a guaranteed $9 million, a source has told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. Morosi reports that there is a team option for 2022, along with multiple performance bonuses. MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal.

The Padres have not confirmed the deal.

Stammen, 35, pitched for the Padres for the past three seasons. He was 8-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 4 saves in 76 appearances in 2019.