Grandy honors No. 42 by donating 42,000 meals

Curtis Granderson is donating 42,000 meals to food banks to help with coronavirus relief in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

The retired outfielder tweeted Wednesday -- as MLB celebrates Robinson on the anniversary of his Dodgers debut on April 15, 1947 -- that he'll be making the donation as part of his Grand Kids Foundation's coronavirus charity work.

This Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of #42, I'm donating 42,000 meals to our Grand Kids COVID-19 food bank partners. — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 15, 2020

Granderson dedicated part of his foundation's efforts to COVID-19 emergency response in March. The Grand Kids Foundation is working to support communities across the country during the coronavirus outbreak, especially children and their families in need of meals due to school closures.

Those interested in donating through Granderson's foundation or learning more about its initiatives can go to grandkids.org/covid-19.

Granderson, a three-time All-Star during his 16-year playing career, was MLB's 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner and a four-time MLB Players Association Marvin Miller Man of the Year.