Lone Jeter Hall voter holdout still unknown

Even with additional ballots being made public, we still don’t know which Hall of Fame voter left off Derek Jeter. The Yankees' longtime captain fell just one vote shy of joining former teammate Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous selections.

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers' Association of America published the Hall of Fame ballots of those voters who chose to make theirs public, which is not a requirement. Many ballots were already known due to Ryan Thibodaux’s ballot tracker, but the BBWAA list included 91 previously unreleased ballots.

However, none of those 91 additional ballots omitted Jeter, meaning that the public will still be left to wonder. When Ken Griffey Jr. was elected to the Hall in 2016, three voters did not vote for him, and the identity of those three voters also remains unknown.

In total, 314 of the 397 voters (79.1 percent) for the 2020 Hall of Fame class have made their ballots public. Jeter and Larry Walker were the only two candidates to receive the 75 percent of the vote required for enshrinement.