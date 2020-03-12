FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Dodgers, MLB

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said MLB’s decision to suspend Spring Training and delay the start of the regular season is the “responsible” thing to do in light of the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. “Obviously, we’re all excited about the season,” he said, “but MLB

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said MLB’s decision to suspend Spring Training and delay the start of the regular season is the “responsible” thing to do in light of the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, we’re all excited about the season,” he said, “but MLB and the players understand the gravity of the situation because of the unknowns.”

Here are some key questions and answers, based on available information.

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 1 p.m. PT on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of its regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Have any Dodgers players or staff been tested for coronavirus?

No, according to Roberts.

Will the Dodgers continue training at Camelback Ranch?

The facility will remain open for players to continue workouts on an optional basis to stay in shape and prepare for the eventual opening of the season.

Are most of the Dodgers expected to remain in Arizona?

Roberts said his players are “adamant” about continuing to train at Camelback Ranch. As of Thursday afternoon, he was not aware of any player heading home and doesn’t expect any. Roberts, who lives in San Diego County, said he will remain in Arizona.

Will the Dodgers have organized workouts as if Spring Training was still being conducted?

Basically, yes, with all facilities available and food provided. Intrasquad games are expected to be played.

How will the season resume and how will the delay affect the postseason?

Roberts said it’s his belief that when the season opens, it will pick up at that point on the existing schedule to avoid a logistical nightmare of rescheduling venues.

What is the biggest challenge for a player in the current situation?

Roberts said worry for the health and well-being of family members, as well as the logistics of securing accommodations into April, are the concerns he hears most from players.

How will Roberts handle pitcher workload during the break?

It varies depending on whether the pitcher is a starter or reliever. He called this “a pivotal time,” especially for stating pitchers, to avoid early-season injuries, and he doesn’t expect any pitcher to completely shut down.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.