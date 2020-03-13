Season delayed, players free to leave camps

After an in-person meeting with MLBPA officials in Arizona, Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Spring Training camps will be suspended, effective immediately. Major League players can elect to return home, remain in their Spring Training cities, or return to their Club’s home city. This step is in the

After an in-person meeting with MLBPA officials in Arizona, Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Spring Training camps will be suspended, effective immediately. Major League players can elect to return home, remain in their Spring Training cities, or return to their Club’s home city. This step is in the best interests of players, employees and the communities who host Spring Training.

MLB will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by coronavirus.