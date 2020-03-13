Anthopoulos: Health 'of paramount importance'

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with his Major League and Minor League players on Friday morning for an open discussion regarding MLB’s decision to cancel Spring Training games and to delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with his Major League and Minor League players on Friday morning for an open discussion regarding MLB’s decision to cancel Spring Training games and to delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We came together today with a lot of talking,” Anthopoulos said. “Today wasn’t about, 'Hey, I’ve got to get treatment,' or, 'I’ve got to throw a bullpen.' It was about life. Obviously, nobody has ever been through anything like this before. So, I think we’re all feeling it. It’s a wave of emotions right now. Obviously, everyone’s health and safety right now is of paramount importance.”

After going through a light workout on Friday, Braves players prepared to rest for the remainder of this weekend. The clubhouses and facilities at CoolToday Park will undergo a deep clean before players are scheduled to reconvene for a workout on Monday.

The uncertainty regarding when the regular season might begin could lead some players to return home until there is a better understanding of what will transpire. But Anthopoulos anticipates that most players will remain in camp.

“We’re in the process of working all of that out,” Anthopoulos said. “I still have a lot things to be answered right now. Things are changing hour by hour. We’ve dealt with players on an individual basis. But for the most part, our players are staying here. If somebody had extenuating circumstances, obviously they can get back.”

Here are a few of the other questions Anthopoulos answered during a conference call on Friday morning.

How difficult is it for you to discuss the need to stay prepared for the season while also recognizing some players might be more comfortable away from camp?

"I think everyone understands the circumstances right now. No one has ever faced anything like this. I think everyone knows things are fluid and things are changing. We’re getting information and updates. But you just have to look at this week to see how much things have changed. So, at this point, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. The short-term plan is everyone is staying in camp. Hopefully, we’ll know more when we reconvene on Monday. But we still have guys that need to get treatment, keep their arms in shape and all of those things."

Have your players been tested for the coronavirus?

"I don’t know how much in terms of HIPAA laws [which protect the privacy of medical records] I can say and can’t say. All I can tell you right now is we don’t have any cases right now on our Major League or Minor League side."

What would you like to see from your pitchers as they attempt to remain conditioned without knowing exactly when the regular season will begin?

"We have not talked baseball. This is well beyond baseball. Our discussions today have been about what is going on in the world right now and what is going on with our families. We just don’t have enough information right now. Today was not a day in our minds to get into thinking about baseball at all. We’ve seen how things have evolved and developed in light of the news. We’re just there for our players and, obviously, the industry and the world."

Do you have concerns about leaving camp and then coming back to camp?

"Those are all things we’re talking about now that the decision has been made to take a little time. We’ve had no issues in camp. We know as of right now, our players in camp have been safe. We’re going to take more time and we’ll reconvene on Monday."

Have your players been given instructions about what they should try to avoid away from the ballpark?

"We had our medical staff address all groups of players in terms of precautions and things like that. Again, in my conversations with a lot of the players, they are taking every precaution. I think they’re doing everything they should be doing. From that standpoint, I think everyone has a very good understanding of where we are from a global perspective."

Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.