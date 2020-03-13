Yanks opt to stay in Florida to prep for season

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees’ players voted unanimously to remain in Florida and hold informal workouts at the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex while awaiting Major League Baseball’s decision regarding the resumption of play, according to player representative Zack Britton. That vote was held on Friday at Steinbrenner Field, following

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Yankees’ players voted unanimously to remain in Florida and hold informal workouts at the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex while awaiting Major League Baseball’s decision regarding the resumption of play, according to player representative Zack Britton .

That vote was held on Friday at Steinbrenner Field, following general manager Brian Cashman’s participation on a conference call with all 30 GMs. Players had the choice of returning home or to their home Major League cities, but the Yanks have decided that they will stick out the coronavirus shutdown as a team.

“We have a great group of guys,” Britton told MLB.com. “Hopefully, we’ll have a shot at a World Series title. We want to be prepared to seize that opportunity. Guys aren’t panicking about this thing; we understand that it’s serious, but the Yankees have a ton of resources in the area. We feel like this is a good place for us to be.”

Britton said the team would hold its first workout on Saturday. Activities will include hitting in the indoor batting cages, throwing from the bullpen mounds and strength work in the gymnasium.

“[Managing general partner] Hal Steinbrenner spoke with us and made it known that the facilities were available for us to use if guys wanted to stay down,” Britton said. “Guys had the option of going to New York or going home. It’s still technically Spring Training on our contracts, so we took a vote. There’s a lot of unknowns, so the guys wanted to stay at the Spring Training site and work out to be ready for the season, whenever it starts.”