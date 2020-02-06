Report: 3-team trade may be adjusted 

Tuesday's blockbuster three-team deal that would send former American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Dodgers remained unofficial as of Wednesday night because of the medical review of one of the players who would be headed to the Red Sox, Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal

Tuesday's blockbuster three-team deal that would send former American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Dodgers remained unofficial as of Wednesday night because of the medical review of one of the players who would be headed to the Red Sox, Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol , MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal reported in an article for The Athletic (subscription required).

According to Rosenthal, after viewing Graterol's medical records the Red Sox "projected him more as a reliever than as a starter." With starters being valued higher on the market than relievers, Boston may request additional compensation in players and/or cash. Rosenthal reports there is still confidence in the three-team deal involving Betts being completed, but the final form it takes may not be the same as originally thought with respect to Graterol.

Graterol is ranked 83rd on MLB Pipeline's overall Top 100 Prospects list and is ranked No. 3 in the Twins' system. The 21-year-old appeared in 10 big league games with the Twins last season as a reliever, but has spent the majority of his Minor League career pitching out of the rotation.

The entire three-team agreement reportedly involves five players -- in addition to Betts and David Price going to the Dodgers, and Graterol from the Twins to the Red Sox, Los Angeles would send outfielder Alex Verdugo to Boston and right-hander Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

TRADE BREAKDOWN

DODGERS GET: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash (all from BOS)

RED SOX GET: OF Alex Verdugo (from LAD), RHP Brusdar Graterol (MLB Pipeline's No. 83 prospect, from MIN)

TWINS GET: RHP Kenta Maeda (from LAD)