Twins to acquire Maeda from Dodgers (sources)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-team impasse between the Twins, Red Sox and Dodgers appears to have ended on Sunday, and even after all the chaos, the Twins emerged with the gist of their originally reported trade intact.

Sources told MLB.com that right-hander Kenta Maeda will still join the Twins with cash considerations and a low-level prospect, while top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol is still on his way out alongside Minor League outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th selection in the 2020 Draft. But it's now simply a two-team deal between the Twins and Dodgers, and there will no longer be any players moving between the Twins and Red Sox.

Neither club has confirmed the agreement, which is still pending medical reviews.

DODGERS-TWINS TRADE

Dodgers get: RHP Brusdar Graterol, OF Luke Raley, 67th pick in 2020 Draft

Twins get: RHP Kenta Maeda, Minor Leaguer, cash

RED SOX-DODGERS TRADE

Red Sox get: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong

Dodgers get: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash

The three-team blockbuster trade that was originally reported Tuesday was ultimately replaced by a pair of two-team deals, with Mookie Betts and David Price still on the move from the Red Sox to the Dodgers alongside a separate deal between the Twins and Dodgers headlined by the Maeda-Graterol exchange.

This could finally bring an end to a nearly week-long saga between the Twins, Red Sox and Dodgers. The clubs reportedly agreed to the original three-team deal on Tuesday night before several reports emerged that the Red Sox sought a change in the agreement after a review of Graterol's medical records caused them to project the 21-year-old right-hander as a reliever instead of as a starter. Subsequent reports were conflicting as to the degree of the Twins' continued engagement in the deal through the weekend.

But nothing much has really changed for the Twins other than Graterol's ultimate destination. They still got the rotation depth they needed in the form of Maeda, who not only owns a 3.87 career ERA and the flexibility to pitch as a starter and in relief, but also a 3.31 ERA in 32 2/3 career postseason innings. He should immediately fill a rotation spot for the Twins alongside José Berríos, Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey while the team awaits the returns of Michael Pineda from suspension and Rich Hill from injury.

Significantly, the cash considerations accompanying Maeda in the deal are valued at $10 million, per sources. That could offset most or all of Maeda's financial obligations for the 2020 season for the Twins, which could afford the club additional financial flexibility to make moves at the Trade Deadline if needed.

Maeda's incentive-laden contract guarantees him a base salary of $3 million with a $150,000 bonus for making the Opening Day roster. He can earn up to $10 million each season in performance bonuses based on games started and innings pitched. Maeda is under team control through the 2023 season.

The Twins viewed Graterol, the No. 83 prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, as a talented young pitcher who could impact the Major Leagues this season, but he would have served as a depth piece in an already strong bullpen instead of as a needed impact starter in the rotation. He posted a 4.66 ERA in 9 2/3 MLB innings last season and made a strong postseason appearance, but the Twins were looking to be cautious with Graterol's workload in 2020 due to his injury history and lack of innings throughout his Minor League career.

Raley was selected by the Dodgers in the 2016 Draft and came over to the Twins in the ‘18 Brian Dozier trade.