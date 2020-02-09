Mookie Betts on way to L.A. -- again (source)

It appears the Dodgers finally have their man: The Red Sox have agreed to send superstar outfielder Mookie Betts and lefty David Price to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong, a source tells MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Red Sox are also sending cash

It appears the Dodgers finally have their man: The Red Sox have agreed to send superstar outfielder Mookie Betts and lefty David Price to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo , shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong , a source tells MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Red Sox are also sending cash to the Dodgers, covering half of Price's remaining contract. The teams involved have not confirmed the deal, which is pending medical reviews.

The deal was originally agreed upon last week, but the Twins pumped the brakes by pulling back pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from the three-way blockbuster on Saturday. Graterol, who was originally ticketed for Boston, will now go to the Dodgers in a separate deal, a source told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. L.A. will also receive another Minor Leaguer and the 67th pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. The Twins will receive Kenta Maeda as originally planned, plus a Minor League player and cash, from Los Angeles.

Here's a breakdown of what each team receives in the pair of deals:

DODGERS GET: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash (all from BOS); RHP Brusdar Graterol, 67th pick in 2020 Draft (both from MIN)

RED SOX GET: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong (all from LA)

TWINS GET: RHP Kenta Maeda, cash (both from LA)