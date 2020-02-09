Mookie Betts on way to L.A. -- again (source)
It appears the Dodgers finally have their man: The Red Sox have agreed to send superstar outfielder Mookie Betts and lefty David Price to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong, a source tells MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Red Sox are also sending cash
The deal was originally agreed upon last week, but the Twins pumped the brakes by pulling back pitching prospect
Here's a breakdown of what each team receives in the pair of deals:
DODGERS GET: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash (all from BOS); RHP Brusdar Graterol, 67th pick in 2020 Draft (both from MIN)
RED SOX GET: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong (all from LA)
TWINS GET: RHP Kenta Maeda, cash (both from LA)