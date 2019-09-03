Here is each team’s signature game of the decade

From World Series-clinching victories to no-hitters to dramatic comebacks, all 30 teams had their share of memorable games over the past decade. MLB.com beat reporters rolled out a list of each club's top 10 games of the decade on Monday, and we collected the No. 1 game for all 30

From World Series-clinching victories to no-hitters to dramatic comebacks, all 30 teams had their share of memorable games over the past decade.

MLB.com beat reporters rolled out a list of each club's top 10 games of the decade on Monday, and we collected the No. 1 game for all 30 teams in one place below. Each team has a corresponding link to the rest of its top 10 games, but here's a look at the absolute best game for every team:

AL EAST

Blue Jays: Oct. 14, 2015 vs. Rangers

With Toronto in the postseason for the first time since 1993, Jose Bautista hit one of the biggest home runs in franchise history -- certainly the most monumental of the decade -- to help the Blue Jays secure the American League Division Series and push them into the ALCS. Bautista’s three-run homer capped a frenzied, 53-minute seventh inning that gave Toronto a 6-3 win over the Rangers in Game 5 at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays became the third team in history to win a best-of-five postseason series after losing the first two games at home, joining the 2001 Yankees and 2012 Giants. Blue Jays top 10 »

Orioles: Oct. 3, 2014 vs. Tigers

American League East champs for the first time in 17 years, the Orioles arrived in the postseason to find a three-headed monster standing in their way: Detroit’s vaunted rotation of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Price, all former Cy Young Award winners. After getting through Scherzer, the Orioles found themselves down three runs in the eighth in Game 2, six outs away from heading back to Detroit with the series tied. They instead went with a commanding 2-0 lead because of Delmon Young, who capped their four-run eighth-inning rally with a go-ahead, bases-clearing double off Joakim Soria, sending Camden Yards into a stupor. With the hit, Young joined the likes of Moe Drabowsky, Tito Landrum and Jeff Reboulet in franchise postseason lore. The O’s would go on to win the series. Orioles top 10 »

Rays: Sept. 28, 2011 vs. Orioles

Aside from Game 7 of the AL Championship Series in 2008, this is probably the best moment in Tampa Bay franchise history, and one of the best days in the history of the sport. The Rays entered the last game of the regular season tied with the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race. While Boston lost to Baltimore, the real craziness was happening at Tropicana Field. Trailing 7-0 to the Yankees in the 8th inning, the Rays stormed back in epic fashion. Evan Longoria hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 7-6 in a six-run frame, before Dan Johnson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to even the score. Then, three innings later, Longoria hit a walk-off homer to hand the Rays their second consecutive postseason berth. Rays top 10 »

Red Sox: Oct. 13, 2013 vs. Tigers

It wasn’t looking good for the Red Sox. Stifled 1-0 by the Tigers in Game 1 of the ALCS, Boston trailed 5-1 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Not only that, but the Tigers had ace Justin Verlander lined up for Game 3 in Detroit. David Ortiz put on his cape and came up with one of the biggest homers in club history, a game-tying grand slam against Joaquin Benoit that featured the legendary “bullpen cop." Jarrod Saltalamacchia slammed a walk-off single to left against Rick Porcello in the bottom of the ninth, and the Red Sox reversed the momentum of the series with one huge 6-5 win. Boston went on to win the ALCS in six games. Red Sox top 10 »

Yankees: July 9, 2011 vs. Rays

In spring 2011, Derek Jeter was flipping through the team’s media guide when he realized that he would soon make history as the first Yankee to reach 3,000 hits. The moment proved to be unforgettable, as Jeter swatted a David Price offering into the left-field bleachers on a sun-splashed afternoon, then tied a career high by going 5-for-5 and driving in the winning run in a 5-4 victory over the Rays at Yankee Stadium. Jeter later quipped, “I didn’t want to hit a slow roller to third base and have it replayed forever.” Yankees top 10 »

AL CENTRAL

Indians: Sept. 14, 2017 vs. Royals

The “Bruce” chants radiated through Progressive Field. The Indians had already set the AL record for longest win streak at 21 games and they were on the cusp of 22. After entering the bottom of the ninth inning trailing by one, Francisco Lindor hit a two-out RBI double to knot the game at 2. With runners on first and second in the 10th, Bruce sent a 2-0 fastball down the right-field line for a double to give the Indians sole possession of the second longest win streak in Major League history with a 3-2 win over the Royals. His teammates doused him in baby powder and water in the middle of the field in what would become their final celebration during the historic run. Indians top 10 »

Royals: Sept. 30, 2014 vs. Athletics

This is when it all turned around. The Royals rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the late innings to force extra innings, rallied from an 8-7 deficit in the 12th inning and defeated the A's in the AL Wild Card Game on Salvador Perez's walk-off single, driving in Christian Colón. That began a run of eight straight playoff wins that season, and forever changed the culture during an amazing two-year run of back-to-back World Series appearances. Royals top 10 »

Tigers: June 2, 2010 vs. Indians

What started out as a humdrum weeknight division game between the Tigers and Indians became a run at history, when fill-in starter Armando Galarraga retired Cleveland’s first 26 batters. He seemingly retired the 27th, as well, for a perfect game, but first-base umpire Jim Joyce’s safe call on Jason Donald’s would-be game-ending grounder set off madness at the ballpark and elsewhere -- leaving Galarraga to settle for a one-hitter in a 3-0 win. What began as a missed call became a lesson in forgiveness when Galarraga and Joyce met the next day. Tigers top 10 »

Twins: Sept. 30, 2018 vs. White Sox

From the moment the St. Paul native and No. 1 overall pick debuted as a 21-year-old in 2004, Joe Mauer was Twins baseball for 15 years as he made six All-Star Game appearances and won the 2009 AL Most Valuable Player Award, three batting titles, five Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Glove Awards. Mauer struggled with concussions and moved to first base as he played out his eight-year, $184 million contract, and though he hadn't officially made the decision to retire by the end of the '18 season, there was certainly a sense of finality that Sunday afternoon at Target Field as he doubled -- of course -- for his last Major League hit and received ovation after ovation from a grateful crowd in a 5-4 win over the White Sox.

The Twins saved the most poignant moment for last. In the top of the ninth inning, Mauer stunned the crowd as he emerged from the first-base dugout in his catcher's gear for the first time since 2013, and there was hardly a dry eye in the stadium as he caught one pitch, embraced Matt Belisle on the mound and walked off the field for the final time. Twins top 10 »

White Sox: April 21, 2012 vs. Mariners

Philip Humber’s second start of the season, coming at then Safeco Field, became a piece of baseball history when the right-hander threw a perfect game against the Mariners. His final out came when pinch-hitter Brendan Ryan failed to check his swing on a 3-2 pitch out of the zone. The pitch got by catcher A.J. Pierzynski, and if Ryan didn’t stop briefly to argue with home-plate umpire Brian Runge, he might have beaten the throw to first. Instead, Humber’s nine-strikeout effort joined Mark Buehrle and Charles Robertson as the only perfectos thrown in franchise history, with Pierzynski finishing things via his throw to first baseman Paul Konerko. White Sox top 10 »

AL WEST

Angels: July 12, 2019 vs. Mariners

It was one of the more incredible no-hitters in Major League history, as Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined for a no-hitter in the first home game since the sudden death of left-hander Tyler Skaggs on July 1. All Angels players wore Skaggs’ No. 45 jersey, and Mike Trout even connected on a 454-foot home run. After the game, Angels players laid down their No. 45 jerseys on the mound in a fitting tribute to their late teammate. Angels top 10 »

Astros: Oct. 29, 2017 vs. Dodgers

Alex Bregman hit a walk-off single into left field off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning to score pinch-runner Derek Fisher from second base and put an end to the second-longest World Series game in history, sending the Astros to a dramatic 13-12 victory. After the Astros wiped out deficits of 4-0, 7-4 and 8-7 with game-tying home runs, Los Angeles turned the tables on Houston by coming back from a 12-9 deficit in the ninth inning. Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer off Astros reliever Chris Devenski, who was one strike away from ending the game when Chris Taylor shot an RBI single to center to tie it at 12. Astros top 10 »

Athletics: Oct. 3, 2012 vs. Rangers

Trailing Texas by a game entering a season-ending series against the Rangers, the A’s completed a three-game sweep that gave them the AL West crown. This 12-5 victory in the season finale concluded Oakland’s surge. Texas led 5-1 after three innings, but the A’s stormed back with six fourth-inning runs and added four more in the eighth. Four of the runs in the fourth scored with two outs. Athletics top 10 »

Mariners: Aug. 15, 2012 vs. Rays

Félix Hernández threw the Mariners’ first perfect game -- and just the 23rd in the history of Major League Baseball -- with a 1-0 victory over the Rays on a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. The King zipped through 27 straight batters on 113 pitches while striking out 12 in the best game ever thrown by a Mariner. When Hernández struck out Sean Rodriguez looking for the final out, he thrust his arms and one leg up in the air in a pose that soon became known as “Felixing.” Mariners top 10 »

Rangers: Oct. 22, 2010 vs. Yankees

The Rangers wrapped up their first American League pennant with a 6-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series at Globe Life Park. Perhaps the most iconic moment in club history came when Neftalí Feliz struck out Alex Rodriguez for the final out. Rangers top 10 »

NL EAST

Braves: May 20, 2010 vs. Reds

Tommy Hanson surrendered eight runs in the second inning and the Braves entered the bottom of the ninth trailing the Reds, 9-3. Four straight singles to begin the frame combined with a walk and an error brought Atlanta within three runs. After Arthur Rhodes struck out Jason Heyward, Brooks Conrad came off the bench to pinch-hit for Craig Kimbrel. That prompted the entry of Francisco Cordero, who allowed Conrad to cap the crazy seven-run ninth with a walk-off grand slam that gave the Braves an improbable 10-9 win. Braves top 10 »

Marlins: Sept. 26, 2016 vs. Mets

How does an organization cope when faced with the loss of its franchise player and a symbol for the local Cuban community? One day after the tragic death of ace José Fernández, the mourning Marlins -- wearing his No. 16 black jersey -- hosted the Mets. Things played out like a movie script from there. In a moving display of sportsmanship, the clubs grieved together prior to the game. Dee Gordon then mimicked Fernández's batting stance before going deep for his first homer of the season. He proceeded to break down in the dugout, as his teammates consoled him. Following postgame handshakes in a 7-3 win, Giancarlo Stanton addressed the club as the Marlins circled the mound and placed their caps near the rubber in remembrance. Marlins top 10 »

Mets: June 1, 2012 vs. Cardinals

All told, the Mets played the first 8,019 games of franchise history without completing a no-hitter. That changed when Johan Santana -- in just his 11th start after missing the entire 2011 season due to shoulder surgery -- threw a 134-pitch no-no against the Cardinals at Citi Field. The game included controversy when Carlos Beltrán hit a foul ball down the left-field line that likely would have been ruled fair had replay review existed at the time, as well as plenty of drama. Mike Baxter made the game’s signature play, banging against the left-field wall to catch another would-be hit in the seventh inning, as Santana finished things off from here. Mets top 10 »

Nationals: Oct. 30, 2019 vs. Astros

Everything before it led up to this -- the final game of the decade for the Nationals where they finally accomplished the feat they had been building toward since moving to D.C. in 2005. The Nationals won the World Series by taking Game 7 in Houston, 6-2, after coming back from down two runs entering the seventh inning. Nationals top 10 »

Phillies: Oct. 6, 2010 vs. Reds

There was no doubt about this one -- Roy Halladay's historic no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series qualifies as one of the top moments in Phillies history, let alone the past decade. Making his first career postseason start, Halladay struck out eight while holding the Reds hitless to join Don Larsen as the only players in Major League history to toss a postseason no-hitter. Halladay's only blemish in an otherwise dominant outing came on a two-out walk to Jay Bruce in the fifth inning. That was the only baserunner allowed by Halladay, who didn't allow a ball to leave the infield over the final three innings. Phillies top 10 »

NL CENTRAL

Brewers: Oct. 7, 2011 vs. D-backs

It’s not just the game of the decade, it’s one of the top handful of games in the Brewers’ 50-year history. Before Nyjer Morgan stepped to the plate in Game 5 of the NLDS against D-backs closer J.J. Putz the Brewers had not triumphed in a postseason series since 1982. They had been three outs away an inning earlier, only to see lockdown closer John Axford suffer a rare blown save on a squeeze bunt. But Axford rebounded to pitch a scoreless top of the 10th and Carlos Gómez singled with one out in the bottom of the inning, and he stole second base even though the whole stadium knew he was going to try to do it. That brought up Morgan, who grounded a hit up the middle that sent Gómez home, and sent the Brewers on to the NL Championship Series against the Cardinals. Brewers top 10 »

Cardinals: Oct. 27, 2011 vs. Rangers

It was a game for the ages. A game that sealed St. Louis native David Freese’s fate as an October hero. How could this not be No. 1? The 2011 Cardinals overcame all odds to make it to what was a riveting World Series against the Rangers. In Game 6, the Rangers led 7-5 and were an out away from winning the franchise’s first title. Then Freese -- who had hit .545 in the NLCS -- stepped to the plate with two runners on base. His two-strike triple off the right-field wall tied the game. Josh Hamilton’s solo home run gave the Rangers the lead in the 10th, then Lance Berkman tied it again with a two-out, two-strike single. In the 11th, Freese won the game with a homer to dead center field -- prompting Joe Buck to say, “We will see you tomorrow night” -- and forced Game 7, which the Cardinals won for their 11th World Series title. Cardinals top 10 »

Cubs: Nov. 2, 2016 vs. Indians

The Cubs had not won a World Series since 1908. The Indians had not won it all since 1948. So, naturally, one of the greatest Fall Classics in history lasted into November, included dramatic twists and turns, requiring extra innings. Jason Heyward became a legend for his rain-delay speech ahead of the final frame. David Ross homered and was carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates. And the Cubs broke all curses and ended the longest championship drought in professional sports with a Game 7 and World Series for the ages. Cubs top 10 »

Pirates: Oct. 1, 2013 vs. Reds

Does this game really need an explanation? The Pirates’ euphoric, cathartic 6-2 win over the Reds in front of a sold-out, black-clad crowd at PNC Park was everything that Pittsburgh had waited 20 years for. There are plenty of thrilling games and incredible achievements on this list, but nothing compares to this night and what it meant at the time. Oh, and Johnny Cueto dropped the ball, as you might recall. What a night. Pirates top 10 »

Reds: Sept. 28, 2010 vs. Astros

The Reds clinched the division on one of the most exciting moments in the franchise’s history as Jay Bruce led off the bottom of the ninth by hitting the first pitch from Tim Byrdak to center field for a walk-off home run, giving the team a 3-2 victory over Houston that had Great American Ball Park shaking. Reds top 10 »

NL WEST

D-backs: Oct. 4, 2017 vs. Rockies

The D-backs beat the Rockies in a National League Wild Card Game for the ages at Chase Field. Among the highlights was a triple by relief pitcher Archie Bradley, which scored a pair of runs and made him the first reliever to ever triple in a postseason game. The D-backs had four triples, the first team since the Boston Americans in 1903 to do that in a postseason game. D-backs top 10 »

Dodgers: Sept. 23-25, 2016 vs. Rockies

Capping an emotional weekend dedicated to the farewell of their iconic broadcaster, Charlie Culberson’s walk-off home run clinched the division for the Dodgers in Vin Scully’s final Dodger Stadium broadcast. “What an incredible moment for Charlie, for Vin, and all the rest of us in here,” said Justin Turner. Dodgers top 10 »

Giants: Nov. 1, 2010

This wasn’t the Giants’ most thrilling game of the decade, but it certainly was the most meaningful. Edgar Renteria’s seventh-inning, three-run homer complemented Tim Lincecum’s determined eight-inning effort in Game 5 of the World Series. The triumph over the Rangers brought San Francisco its first Fall Classic winner since the franchise moved west in 1958. Giants top 10 »

Padres: June 2, 2010 vs. Mets

The upstart Padres found themselves in the thick of a division race that would be decided on the final day in 2010. Facing the Mets in early June, they trailed, 1-0, in the ninth when Tony Gwynn Jr. opened the frame with a single off Francisco Rodríguez. David Eckstein tacked on the tying single later in the frame. With two out, Adrián González doubled, but Eckstein was nailed at the plate, and the game went to extras. In the 11th, González left no doubt, launching an opposite-field walk-off grand slam, sending the Padres into sole possession of first place with a 5-1 victory. Padres top 10 »

Rockies: Oct. 2, 2018 vs. Cubs

In the Rockies' lone postseason victory in a mostly difficult decade, starter Kyle Freeland scattered four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless frames and light-hitting catcher Tony Wolters laced a two-out RBI single to send the Rockies to the National League Division Series. Rockies top 10 »