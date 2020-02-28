Peralta 'very thankful' for 5-year extension

PHOENIX -- The best part, Freddy Peralta said, was calling his parents. The 23-year-old right-hander called home a short while after he signed a five-year contract extension that guarantees $15.5 million and includes a pair of club options that could push the total payout to $30 million over seven years.

The 23-year-old right-hander called home a short while after he signed a five-year contract extension that guarantees $15.5 million and includes a pair of club options that could push the total payout to $30 million over seven years. The Brewers formally announced the pact on Friday morning.

“When I called them in the morning, my mom was cooking,” Peralta said. “She started crying and all that, just remembering things that happened before, a long time ago. My dad, too. He cried more than my mom. It’s hard to believe, but yeah. When I was looking at them crying, I was like, ‘OK, we will talk later.’”

He added, “It’s a great feeling I have.”

Peralta enters this season with one year and 90 days of Major League service, so the new contract buys out his final two pre-arbitration seasons and all three of his arbitration years. The club options cover what would be his first two years of free agency.

There’s a risk-reward equation for players when it comes to such commitments. On one hand, they get life-changing financial security. On the other hand, they potentially leave money on the table that could be made by going year-to-year in arbitration or by waiting until they are further along to make a multiyear commitment.

“I know my agent and representative weren’t too happy,” said Peralta. “They didn’t really want to take it. But in the end of the day, I know they wanted to wait a little longer, but it was my decision, and I made the decision for myself and for my family. I’m very grateful, very thankful.”

Peralta is competing with left-hander Eric Lauer to be the Brewers’ fifth starter. If Lauer gets the nod and everyone else is healthy, Peralta would begin the season in the bullpen.

From the club’s point of view, there is a similar risk-reward. Peralta has been brilliant at times in the big leagues -- he struck out 13 Rockies in a memorable Major League debut on Mother’s Day 2018 -- but failed to stick in the starting rotation when awarded a spot at the start of last season. Overall, he has a 4.79 ERA in 163 1/3 big league innings.

“Anytime you’re looking at a multiyear extension, it takes a desire from both sides,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “In this case, there was a clear desire from the player and a clear desire from the club. We think Freddy has a lot of potential. We’ve seen flashes of that at the Major League level, and we think this is just the beginning of who he can be as a Major League pitcher.”

The deal came together quickly after the Brewers approached Peralta’s representatives with the idea. The discussions came in the wake of the five-year, $16 million extension of White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer, reported to be a record for a non-closer reliever in his pre-arbitration years.

Peralta is a bit different because he has pitched as both a reliever and a starter. He is also three years younger than Bummer.

“To get Freddy through the system and develop him, everybody should be proud of that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It means a lot of people in the organization have helped along the way and feel a part of this, and I know that’s true with Freddy.”

Once Peralta’s mother and father contained their emotions, the family had a discussion about what the deal means for their future. Peralta said it would allow everyone to feel calm.

“To be honest, when the opportunity presented itself, I thought it was the right opportunity for me,” Peralta said. “It’s something I’ve been working for my whole life.”