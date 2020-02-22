Bummer, Leury agree to deals with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. –- The White Sox made some news during a rainy Spring Training Saturday, announcing new deals agreed upon with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer and infielder/outfielder Leury García. Bummer’s agreement is for five years and $16 million -- plus two club options which could extend the deal through the

GLENDALE, Ariz. –- The White Sox made some news during a rainy Spring Training Saturday, announcing new deals agreed upon with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer and infielder/outfielder Leury García .

Bummer’s agreement is for five years and $16 million -- plus two club options which could extend the deal through the 2026 season. Under terms of the contract, Bummer will receive $1 million in 2020, $2 million in '21, $2.5 million in '22, $3.75 million in '23 and $5.5 million in '24. The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in '25 and $7.5 million in '26, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season.

Bummer, 26, went 0-0 with a 2.13 ERA, one save, 27 holds, 60 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP over 58 relief appearances with the White Sox in 2019. He ranked among the American League relief leaders in inherited runners scored percentage (2nd, 19.4), first-batter efficiency (tied for 4th, .115), holds (tied for 6th), ERA (7th) and opponents' average (tied for 9th, .184). Bummer’s 27 holds were the third-highest, single-season total in White Sox history, trailing only Barry Jones (30 in 1990) and Nate Jones (28 in 2016).

García, 28, previously agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.25 million contract on Jan. 10 to avoid arbitration, but the White Sox extended his deal to include a $3.5 million team option for '21 with a $250,000 buyout.

He hit .279 (161-for-577) with 27 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 40 RBIs and 93 runs scored over 140 games last season. García led the Majors with 14 outfield assists in 2019, and García’s 160 hits from the No. 1 spot in the lineup were the fifth-most in baseball.